The Ladies and Their Eggs

The way hens are raised directly relates to the quality and freshness of the eggs you buy and consume. Happy, healthy girls produce good eggs!

“A study from Mother Earth News showed that pastured eggs are significantly more nutrient dense than conventional supermarket eggs:

• 5 times more vitamin D

• 2/3 more vitamin A

• 2 times more omega-3 fatty acids

• 3 times more vitamin E

• 7 times more beta carotene”

As with so many things, commercial raising and handling of chickens and eggs can be detrimental to the animals and to us. CAFO operations are despicable and I am an advocate for buying local, and from reputable (respectful) animal handlers.

“A concentrated animal feeding operation (CAFO), as defined by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) is an animal feeding operation (AFO) – a farm in which animals are raised in confinement – that has over 1000 “animal units” confined for over 45 days a year.” Wikipedia

According to Dr. Mercola: “The salmonella risk is increased when hens are raised in unsanitary conditions, which is extremely rare for small organic farms where the chickens are raised in clean, spacious coops, have access to sunlight, and forage for natural food. Conventional eggs, making up the vast majority of eggs in typical grocery stores, have an increased risk for salmonella, which is why I advise against eating conventional eggs raw. One study by the British government found that 23 percent of farms with caged hens tested positive for salmonella, compared to just over 4 percent in organic flocks and 6.5 percent in free-range flocks.”

“As it stands, the excessive use of antibiotics among CAFO animals has turned them into veritable ‘disease factories.’” Mercola.

Years ago, while raising my children in Northern Vermont, I bought odd-sized eggs from a local (CAFO) egg farm in New Hampshire. The odd-sized eggs (seconds) seemed to be a great blessing because they were collected more quickly and the farm just wanted to get rid of them! Woo Hoo! I found out later that the “right” sized eggs were stored for a year or more and then sold in grocery stores.

The most disturbing thing I saw at the NH farm was that the sweet hens were kept in wire cages not much larger than their bodies, with feet suspended below them. AND I was told that the lights were left on 24 hours a day so the hens would lay more eggs. Despicable! I learned recently that this same NH farm was sold and now raises free-range chickens and organic eggs – there is hope and I am grateful to the new owners!

Someone mentioned to me recently they just paid 29 cents a dozen for eggs. Can you guess why they are so cheap! It may be a “pay now, or pay later” situation.

Of course, you can’t believe everything you read on the Internet! But I tend to believe that eggs do not need to be refrigerated or washed as I use this method every day. Do you know why eggs are refrigerated when you buy them? Probably because they are already old and perhaps because they have been washed after unsanitary conditions. If we give the producers the benefit of the doubt, refrigeration is perhaps a preventative measure because they know the eggs will be old by the time you buy them (Buy Local, Buy Fresh). Eggs stay fresh for 5-6 weeks without washing or refrigeration. The US, Japan, and Australia are supposedly the only three countries that ever refrigerate eggs.

And beyond the egg offering, hens are charming, friendly beings. I am choosing to only raise hens this time. I sure don’t want to leave the guys out, but my experience with roosters is that they are good looking, noisy, and often aggressive while doing their job of protecting the ladies! Contrary to what some believe, hens do not need roosters to lay eggs; roosters are needed for fertile eggs only.

