Holiday Cleansing & Weight Loss

Here come the holidays—and with holidays comes the triple F—Friends, family and food. So, what can we do to prepare ourselves and bodies for the onslaught?

Here are some suggestions:

1. Start with a detox protocol—these normally include various herbs

that cleanse and rejuvenate the liver and cleanse the intestinal

tract—we usually recommend a product called whole body cleanse by integrative therapeutics (however, there are many excellent products out

there).

2. There are some supplements that can help curb the excess calories

from overindulging—one would be carbohydrate grabbers—they block the absorption of about 30% of carbohydrates in a high carb meals (white kidney bean extract is the most common one used. Next would be fat grabbers: these products reduce the amount of fat absorbed when you eat high fat meals—these include supplements like Guar gum, chickweed, and chitosan). Finally there is a supplement called 7-keto DHEA, which can help speed up your metabolism.

3. Try not to drink a lot of fluids with meals—because it dilutes your body’s Hydrochloric acid which then messes up digestion (wonder why the fast food places give such large drinks with there combo meals).

4. If possible get some exercise after eating—a simple walk will do.

5. Sometimes people can fast a bit during the holidays—fasting makes your body burn fat as a source of energy. Simple fasting is fine: like eat breakfast and skip lunch and have your big meal in evening. When you get the feeling that you are starving that means the body is burning fat, so just drink a glass of water and usually the starving feeling will pass.

6. So, when you make it through the holidays go back to a regular

routine—which hopefully would be:

1. Don’t eat junk food;

2. Shop the perimeter of the grocery store;

3. Eat the rainbow and exercise.

Happiest of Holidays!

Mike & Bill