December Snippets

1. Scrub-A-Dub – Regularly washing your hands will protect you from viruses and lower your chances of getting sick.

2. Get Your ZZZs – While we are sleeping, our bodies are busily creating cells that fight off infections.

3. Just say, “No.” – Take at least 30 minutes each day just for yourself. Read a book, go for a walk or just sit still and watch the birds flit from tree to tree.

4. Get (a little) Sunshine – Fifteen minutes each day will supply your body with the Vitamin D it needs to fight off germs.

5. Garlic and Ginger? Yes, please. These tasty ingredients are immunity boosters that will help you fight a cold.



Another reason to get your zzzz’s

Sleep deprivation affects skin function, increases signs of aging and weight gain, decreases performance and resilience from stress.

And….Another reason to walk

The VA Boston Healthcare System found that adults who took about 10,000 steps each day performed better on memory tests than those who walked less.