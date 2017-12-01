December Snippets
5 Ways to Improve Your Immune System Without Drugs!
1. Scrub-A-Dub – Regularly washing your hands will protect you from viruses and lower your chances of getting sick.
2. Get Your ZZZs – While we are sleeping, our bodies are busily creating cells that fight off infections.
3. Just say, “No.” – Take at least 30 minutes each day just for yourself. Read a book, go for a walk or just sit still and watch the birds flit from tree to tree.
4. Get (a little) Sunshine – Fifteen minutes each day will supply your body with the Vitamin D it needs to fight off germs.
5. Garlic and Ginger? Yes, please. These tasty ingredients are immunity boosters that will help you fight a cold.
Another reason to get your zzzz’s
Sleep deprivation affects skin function, increases signs of aging and weight gain, decreases performance and resilience from stress.
And….Another reason to walk
The VA Boston Healthcare System found that adults who took about 10,000 steps each day performed better on memory tests than those who walked less.
Table Manners Matter
Your calendar, during the month of December, may be filled with parties, business, and social obligations. As you celebrate the season, remember that after the holidays are over, you will want to maintain your polished and professional reputation. Manners were designed out of respect for those around us. It never hurts to be reminded of these simple, basic
rules of etiquette…
• Wait until everyone has been seated before starting to eat.
• Don’t open your mouth to take another bite while you still have food
in your mouth.
• Wait until you have swallowed your bite before taking a drink.
• Close your mouth around your fork when you take a bite. Use your
lips, not your teeth.
• Place your left hand in your lap, not on the table.
• Don’t put your glass on the edge of the table where it can easily fall off.
• As you eat, scoot your food to the center of your plate, not the edge,
to avoid it falling off.
• Place your napkin neatly on the left side of your plate when you have
finished eating—not crumbled up, or on your plate.
PINK Holiday Dessert
This sweet concoction can be whipped up in just a few minutes.
Simply combine all of the ingredients and chill before serving.
1 can of sweetened condensed milk
1/4 cup of lemon juice
1 small can of crushed pineapple, drained
1 can of cherry pie filling
1/2 cup of walnuts, chopped
1/2 t. of almond extract
2 cups of cool whip