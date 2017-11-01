One of my favorites this time of year is the blue potato. I’ve used them at 4th of July picnics as part of my grilled Red, White and Blue potato dish. Today I’m adding a little spice.

Purple (blue) potatoes are popular in South America, originating in Peru and Bolivia. These potatoes have many uses, a beautiful purple color, and the flavor is wonderful. In addition to adding color and flavor to your meal, they can be beneficial for your health due to their abundance of antioxidants.

When my children were young, we always, always had green-bean casserole at Thanksgiving. It was made with canned green beans, cream of mushroom soup and canned onion rings! Oh my, traditional or not, I can no longer make it using canned foods. Over the years I have tried several times to recreate the recipe with healthier, fresh ingredients, and it never seems to fly with my family! Do you have a recipe for green-bean casserole made with fresh ingredients that you can share with me?