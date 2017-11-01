Brewing Up Great Gifts

If you’re looking for the perfect gift for the beer lover in your life, there is no shortage of fabulous options from local crafters and purveyors. Here’s a short list of some of my favorites.

Brews & Jewels

I love the belt buckles! I own several, and get compliments all the time. Karen Into is local to Asheville, or you can order online through her Etsy shop by searching for BrewsAndJewels. She also makes fun earrings and necklaces out of bottle caps.

Mtn Merch “Everything Asheville”

Mtn Merch in Biltmore Village offers a ton of Asheville centric gifts, several of which are beer themed. I adore with this 828 bottle opener. It’s made in Rutherfordton by Chestnut Furniture & Forge, so it’s doubly local! You can browse all their offerings in person or online!

OOWE Products

OOWE makes leather accessories for any beverage, though they are quite beer focused. Their offerings range from pint glass insulators to growler totes, and all the sizes and shapes in between. Most of their leather comes from scraps left by the lace and boot industry. I’m a sucker for saving what one industry views as waste and giving it a new life! They also work with the Autism Society of North Carolina to provide jobs to adults with Autism. As a proud owner of an OOWE Product myself, I can attest to the durability and quality of materials. These are show stoppers!

Asheville Brewers Supply

If your favorite beer lover is ready to start homebrewing (or is a seasoned vet), Asheville Brewers Supply has the gift he/she needs! The North Asheville store offers the largest selection and the best prices in town, while the knowledgeable staff is always ready to walk you through getting started or help you formulate a recipe. They have a great selection of grain, hops, and yeast as well as equipment. Want to brew wine, cider, or mead instead of beer? They have that, too! You can also order online!

Brewing Ambition

Have I mentioned that I wrote a book? I started out with the goal of raising $5000 to start scholarships for women at each of the five community colleges in North Carolina that offer brewing programs. In order to fund the scholarships, I asked 35 women from across the North Carolina craft beer industry to donate homebrew recipes for a recipe book, then I wrote about each of the women that donated recipes. All proceeds from Brewing Ambition are donated to The Pink Boots Society for these scholarships. You can help me reach my personal goal for 2017 and help five women from across the state go to school for Brewing, Distillation, and Fermentation – all at the same time! Just visit lulu.com and search for Brewing Ambition or visit the link below.

Mtn Folk Lore

Okay, so this beautiful line of jewelery isn’t overtly beer related, but it is crafted by one of Asheville’s rock star ladies in the beer industry! Jo Doyle works as a sales rep with White Labs in Asheville, but moonlights as a jewelry maker. Her work can be found at several shops in the area.

Here’s a short list:

Sky People Tattoo

32 N Lexington Ave, Asheville, NC

The Circle

426 Haywood Rd, Asheville, NC

ARTeries by Stina Mobile Boutique

(Fridays at the AVL Food Park)

219 Amboy Rd, Asheville, NC

