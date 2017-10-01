Science of Mind Practitioners

The Power Of Your Personal Health Story

ichele’s mother died when she was 57. So guess what? As Michele approached 57, the story in her consciousness was that she would soon die! However, she had a flash of Divine insight that told her to write a new story for herself. Her 60s became the beginning of a new story of being proactive with her health. Now in her 70s, she is more active and healthier than ever!

Oh, our brilliant minds! Don’t we constantly focus on the various stories in them? We think, we worry, we solve the world’s problems; we solve other people’s problems! Yet, what do we do with the health stories that we are telling ourselves? And what are the effects of these stories?

The possibilities are limitless. However, if we’re not aware, we could find any of the following three story sources seizing control of our minds and our lives.

1. Stories that someone else has told us about ourselves or our condition, i.e. Doctors or other health professionals

2. Generational stories passed down from our family

3. Stories that we tell ourselves based on fear or worry

These stories can often become embedded in our psyche and create our state of health. The founder of “Science of Mind,” Ernest Holmes, states in the book, Science of Mind, A Philosophy, A Faith, A Way of Life:

“Healing, then, is accomplished by uncovering, neutralizing and erasing false images of thought, and letting the perfect idea reflect itself through subjective mind into the body.”

When Brian came to aftercare for knee surgery, the first words he heard from the surgeon were: “Well, you’ll never be able to run again. You have the arthritis of a 75-year-old.” To a 35-year-old athletic man, this was a death sentence. However, he instantly decided this was not the surgeon’s story to write. He smiled and said, “Don’t you worry; I’ll complete a marathon within the next year!” Decades later after several successful marathons, and participating in myriad athletic activities, he has a fabulous health story!

As students and Practitioners of The Science of Mind, we are trained to go deep within ourselves and discover our buried treasure, which is our truth. The truth is that we are The Divine in form having a human experience. We are always at choice with our experience. We have myriad stories from our past, from our experiences, positive and negative, and those passed down in our family line. Through the practice of Science of Mind principals, we are blessed with the wisdom to retrain our minds, embodying the seven attributes of Spirit: Love, Light, Beauty, Peace, Joy, Power, and Wisdom.

Can you imagine how your health and life will be when you embody these attributes?

Through our daily practices of self-awareness, meditation, and affirmative prayer, the possibilities for amazing health and a fabulous life are right before us, manifesting as our limitless selves. Through our practice, we know our truth and create our health stories.

Carole had just received the results of her bone density test from her doctor. She was diagnosed with osteopenia with some osteoporosis. Her doctor was very insistent on her taking a medication to save the health of her bones. However, Carole has always followed the Natural Health Model, so she said: “No, Thank you!” She marched right over to the health market, purchased a book about healthy bones, purchased some supplements, and amped up her weight lifting and yoga routine. She has had great bone density tests for the past 15 years!

As Practitioners of The Science of Mind, we practice instilling seven attributes of spirit. Through our practice, our truth becomes more and more evident each day! Are you ready to let go of limiting beliefs about your health and live the life of your dreams? Are you ready to write the story that you want?

As Practitioners of Science of Mind, we have participated in four years of training to become licensed with The Centers for Spiritual Living, that have over 400 spiritual communities around the world. We honor people from all walks of life and embrace all spiritual paths. As Practitioners, we are licensed to practice professionally. We recognize the creative power within us all and use positive, affirmative prayer to heal and transform our lives and the lives of our clients. We guide individuals to uncover their self-limiting, fear-based beliefs and to recognize and embody the creative power that lives within all of us.

Change your thoughts; change your life – In the words of Louise Hay, author of You Can Heal Your Life and publisher of Hay house books, and Religious Science Minister: “Filling your mind with pleasant thoughts is the quickest road to health.”

Carole Biro holds a BA in Psychology & Wellness Education, is a Licensed Science of Mind Practitioner, Certified Acuscope & Myopulse Frequency Healing Practitioner, Certified Access Consciousness Bars Practitioner, and Certified Soul Focused Healing Practitioner. She can be reached at 828-242-0737 by phone and text.

Michele Laub is the President and Founder of Human Potential Unlimited, Inc. She holds Masters Degrees in Mental Health and School Counseling and English Education. She is a Psychotherapist in private practice, certified Medical and Clinical Hypnotherapist, Past Life Regression Specialist, Certified as a Four Agreements Facilitator, Power of Belief Mentor, Life Coach, Law of Attraction Practitioner, and Licensed Religious Science Practitioner. Call 828-665-1673 or text 516-395-5724.