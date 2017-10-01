Epione Clinic for Integrated Healing
Healing the Whole Person
Hi, Dr. LuLu here, and I have some super exciting news. We have expanded and opened a new location in historic Montford, in Asheville, NC. We are bringing in the most experienced practitioners in Asheville to provide exceptional healthcare to the community. At Epione Clinic for Integrated Healing, the focus is on practitioner team care where we all work together to help guide you on a path of self-healing and self-acceptance. This cutting-edge treatment accelerates patients to an entirely different level. Patients will have to the option to receive treatments and office visits from multiple practitioners at the same time. Take a moment and visualize what this will do for your own healing and relationship to health.
Dr. LuLu Shimek is a Naturopathic Doctor whose goal is to empower patients to take charge of their own wellness by providing sustainable health programs. You can think of her as your personal detective finding out what is the root cause of the “dis-ease” by utilizing natural therapies and the body’s own natural ability to heal itself. She believes strongly in a doctor – patient relationship where they work together to achieve the patient’s health vision and road to success. Her specialty is working with patients suffering from chronic disease, focusing on Autoimmune Diseases, Thyroid Disorders, Women’s Health, Digestive Dysfunctions, and Skin Conditions.
The Path to Restoring Your Whole Body
You might be wondering what ‘Epione’ means. Great question! Epione is the Greek goddess of soothing and healing of pain. This encompasses perfectly our vision at Epione, where we help hold the space for you to heal from your pain. Paracelsus said it best – “the highest degree of a medicine is love.”
The focus at Epione Clinic for Integrated Healing is helping patients release past trauma of their disease and life – physically, emotionally, and mentally. Dr. LuLu discovered after working with patients suffering from chronic disease that in order to embrace healing, they had to release past traumas. Epione Clinic for Integrated Healing provides a safe, loving, non-judgmental environment for patients, empowering them to take charge of their own health.
Dr. Chandra Dawn Sanderson is a Chiropractor from Life University and has a BS in Pharmacy from UNC Chapel Hill. Chandra set out to England to practice SOT (Sacral Occipital Technique), then on to Italy, where she has practiced Advanced Soft Tissue Orthopedics for the past 16 years. Chandra enjoys working with all ages from birth to death to find their true inner health and balance of mind, body, and spirit.
Dr. Linda Sparks is a Naturopathic Doctor and graduated with honors from Southwest College of Naturopathic Medicine. She sees the entire picture, looks for the root cause, and supports patients in walking the path to wellness that best suits them. Dr. Sparks focuses on Women’s Health, Autoimmune Disease, Skin Issues, and Endocrine and Metabolic Disorders.
Briana Sabaj, LAC is a practitioner of Chinese Medicine and a licensed and board certified acupuncturist and herbalist. Briana spends quality time helping people reach optimal health using tools and methods within the scope of Chinese Medicine, such as Acupuncture, Herbal and Nutritional Therapy, Massage and Bodywork Therapy, and Medical Qi Gong.
Jamie Brazell provides therapeutic counseling for adults and teens with a specialization in sexual issues and concerns. She is particularly skilled with helping survivors of unwanted sexual experiences, trauma, and struggles relating to shame about sex/sexuality. Jamie is a Licensed Marriage & Family Therapist in the state of NC and a Certified Sex Therapist through AASECT (American Association for Sexuality Educators, Counselors, and Therapists).
Andrea Lahti is an LCSW who offers a mix of education, technology, products and services to help people maximize their physical, emotional, and mental health. She has 11 years experience working with an integrated health team, and loves helping people achieve their full potential. From epigenetics to EMDR, she provides a wide range of services to help you maximize your quality of life.
Jacque McLaughlin is a health practitioner who focuses on a multi-faceted approach. At the clinic, Jacque will be offering Zyto Balance scanning technology, to help identify the areas of health that could be improved, and making recommendations based on the Zyto Balance scan results. Jacque will also be providing private Zyto EVOX Perception Reframing sessions, using a process known as Perception Reframing.
Rachel Keener is a certified Reiki Master Teacher and a certified global TRE® (Tension & Trauma Releasing Exercises®) provider. Rachel is dedicated to sharing the simple, self-empowering practices she has learned and walking with others who are ready to see if a more joyful, peaceful and meaningful lived experience is possible.
Stuck in a rut when it comes to cooking healthy recipes?
Can’t figure out how to eat gluten free and still have fun?
Sign up for a cooking class program at the clinic and find your inner Alice Waters!
Paisley Pahlmann is a licensed esthetician and certified intuitive Reiki energy worker and instructor at the master’s level, practicing holistic skin care and energy work for the past 15 years. She prides herself on working with the absolute purest organic ingredients and customizing each treatment with a holistic approach to nourish and brighten her clients’ skin. As an empathic energy worker, she utilizes chakra balancing, crystals, essential oils, and tuning fork sound therapy.
Susan Kranz is a Certified Integrative Nutrition Health Coach. Food is amazing! It affects how we look but also how we feel and think as well. Susan is passionate about educating people to become their hottest, happiest, and healthiest selves. She is dedicated to helping people listen to their bodies and learn to give them what they need.
Marcia Moon is a Certified Integrative Nutrition Health Coach. She believes relationships, exercise, careers, and spirituality are just as important to your health as the food you eat. As your health coach, Marcia will assist you in creating your own personalized wellness plan through encouragement, education, and creating healthy behaviors in nutrition, fitness, weight, and stress management.
Lydia Jane Michaels is a certified yoga therapist specializing in seniors, back pain, and stress management. She also teaches at Mission Hospital as part of the Dean Ornish Program and is the owner of Asheville Yoga Therapy, a small studio dedicated to deep healing and transformation through the authentic, individual transmission of yoga.
Valerie Holbert, HHC, RYT is a Holistic Health Coach and Registered Yoga Teacher that has been practicing yoga for over 20 years, and teaching since 2012 in studio classes, workshops, and private practice. Yoga, mindfulness, stress management, changes in diet and working through past traumas have been integral in her own healing journey – physically, mentally and spiritually.
Alexis Rachkovsky is a healthcare strategist and holistic yoga teacher, with an academic background in psychology and neuroscience. Her interest in a mind-body-spirit approach to wellness led her to pursue the study of yoga in northern India, where she completed her teacher training at the Kailash Tribal School of Yoga and Holistic Healing.
