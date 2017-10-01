Epione Clinic for Integrated Healing

Dr. Chandra Dawn Sanderson is a Chiropractor from Life University and has a BS in Pharmacy from UNC Chapel Hill. Chandra set out to England to practice SOT (Sacral Occipital Technique), then on to Italy, where she has practiced Advanced Soft Tissue Orthopedics for the past 16 years. Chandra enjoys working with all ages from birth to death to find their true inner health and balance of mind, body, and spirit.

Dr. Linda Sparks is a Naturopathic Doctor and graduated with honors from Southwest College of Naturopathic Medicine. She sees the entire picture, looks for the root cause, and supports patients in walking the path to wellness that best suits them. Dr. Sparks focuses on Women’s Health, Autoimmune Disease, Skin Issues, and Endocrine and Metabolic Disorders.

Briana Sabaj, LAC is a practitioner of Chinese Medicine and a licensed and board certified acupuncturist and herbalist. Briana spends quality time helping people reach optimal health using tools and methods within the scope of Chinese Medicine, such as Acupuncture, Herbal and Nutritional Therapy, Massage and Bodywork Therapy, and Medical Qi Gong.

Jamie Brazell provides therapeutic counseling for adults and teens with a specialization in sexual issues and concerns. She is particularly skilled with helping survivors of unwanted sexual experiences, trauma, and struggles relating to shame about sex/sexuality. Jamie is a Licensed Marriage & Family Therapist in the state of NC and a Certified Sex Therapist through AASECT (American Association for Sexuality Educators, Counselors, and Therapists).

Andrea Lahti is an LCSW who offers a mix of education, technology, products and services to help people maximize their physical, emotional, and mental health. She has 11 years experience working with an integrated health team, and loves helping people achieve their full potential. From epigenetics to EMDR, she provides a wide range of services to help you maximize your quality of life.