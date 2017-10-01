Meet Dr. Abby Maxwell

The DePaolo Orthopedic Clinic has a new doctor they’d like to introduce. Dr. Abby Maxwell specializes in arthroscopic surgery of the knee and shoulder, including ligament and tendon repairs and reconstructions.

Q: Tell us a bit about your personal life.

A: My husband and I moved to Asheville in 2014 to be closer to my parents, who had moved here about six years ago. My husband is an attorney who specializes in corporate finance and is able to work long distance for his firm in Baltimore. We have a 10-month-old son, Jack, who is the light of our lives! We have been pretty low-key since he was born, going to the farmer’s market and relaxing at home, but we also enjoy walks in the park and local hiking spots. I enjoy reading when I have the time and have dabbled with knitting and playing the guitar.

We have one dog, Zoey, who we adopted from Brother Wolf, plus two cats, Pengi and Sebastian, that we adopted while still living in Richmond.

Q: Tell us a bit about your specialty and training.

A: I have a particular interest in cartilage restoration: specializing in both operative and conservative treatment of sports injuries, including ligament sprains and tears and tendinopathies.

I have been in practice since moving to Asheville, after finishing my extra year of fellowship training (see her educational background below).

“Abby brings a fresh perspective to DePaolo Orthopedics, and Asheville/WNC is fortunate to have a sports medicine trained surgeon like Dr. Maxwell.” ~Dr. DePaolo

Q: What do you like most about Asheville and DePaolo Orthopedic clinic?

A: I like having our small group. It allows me to spend time with each of my patients and personalize a treatment plan for each of them. It also allows me to be more flexible so that if one of my patients has an emergency, I can arrange to see them in the office or the hospital more easily. And obviously I love all the people in our office! It really is a team effort from the front desk staff, our schedulers, physician assistant, x-ray technicians, and physical therapy staff.

I also really enjoy living in Asheville. We are lucky to be living in a place that still feels like a small town but also has fantastic activities and entertainment you would normally find only in a larger city.

Dr. Abby Maxwell earned a B.S. in Biology from Duke University, her M.D. from New York Medical College, and did her Orthopaedic Surgery Residency at Medical College of Virginia-Virginia Commonwealth University, and completed an Orthopaedic Sports Fellowship at MedStar Union Memorial Hospital in Baltimore.