Appetizer or Hors d’oeuvres? What Are The Rules?

“The French term ‘hors d’œuvre’ (pronounced “or-derves”), which literally means “out of work” but translates to “outside the meal,” is a one-bite item that’s either stationary or passed and served separate from or prior to a meal…” Dictionary.com

“Appetizers, on the other hand, appear as the first courses when seated at the table.” Dictionary.com

So basically an appetizer is the first served course of a meal and an hors d’oeuvre is a snack served before the meal. And are salads and seafood cocktails considered appetizers? My research says that most times they are.

What about soup? “It might be called an appetizer. A normal portion of soup, though, would come in a larger cup or bowl. Either precedes the main course – unless the soup is the main course. If served in a multi-course meal, soup would come after the appetizer.” Wikipedia

Then Wikipedia says this – which works for me!!!

“A full course dinner is a dinner consisting of multiple dishes, or courses. In its simplest form, it can consist of three or four courses, such as appetizers, fish course, entrée, main course and dessert.”

Are you confused yet? Who knew? And some might say, who cares?!?!

Since doing formal dinners with defined individual courses is rare for me as a home cook, I say do whatever makes you and your guests happy. And, do what is logistically convenient for all depending on the number of guests you have, the space for serving, and the time you have for food prep and serving.

Maybe you can relate to this. Those who know me well know that it is very difficult, almost impossible, for me to prepare food and entertain at the same time. So, my best bet is to have the food I am serving 99% complete before my guests arrive. “Walking and Chewing Gum” is not my strong suit and I need to “Be Prepared” as I learned as a Girl Scout many years ago – reality isn’t always like this.

And I am sooooo not into food rules!!! (or formal etiquette for that matter) For me, I typically set out hors d’oeuvres to keep my guests food-busy and happy while I finish putting together the rest of the meal. And my meals for guests are almost always served all at once and not in defined, separate courses. The exception might be adding soup before the meal and dessert after the meal.

And then there are the popular potlucks where everyone shares in the cost and preparation of a shared meal. Ordinarily, I try not to orchestrate potluck meals and just let people bring what pleases them. If we should end up with all desserts – Oh Well! No rules for me.

So here are two of my new favorites – call them whatever you like!!!