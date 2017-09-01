W

Make your life as exciting as you can.

henever I hear the words “the fierce urgency of now,” I immediately spring into action. I don’t wait. I do it now. Life is just too uncertain and too unpredictable to put things off. Certainly Martin Luther King Junior knew that to be true. “The Fierce Urgency of Now” are words he originally spoke. Somehow deep inside him he knew that he was not going to live out the full length of his days. While still in the prime of life, his life was cut short.It is so important to live in the present. I used to think that growing old meant getting more wrinkles. Today I know that as the years roll by I am losing more and more of the people I love. The family cemetery plot is filling up. The telephone keeps ringing bringing with it sad news. Another friend is gone.

“Make your life as exciting as you can,” advised my dearest friend. Value the sunrise and sunset. I will never grow old as long as I keep a child in my heart. My curiosity is endless. Furthermore, my goal is to bring the enthusiasm of my youth into maturity. I take a daring leap. When I do the work that I love to do I never work. It is what makes me want to get up in the morning. I have determined to own my own time and not be a slave to anyone else’s schedule.

“I love being alive and I want to be around as long as I can to enjoy it,” noted Ginger Zimmerman of Pittsford, New York. The wise sage of the Jewish people taught that in the years to come everyone will have to account for all of the good things God created which s/he refused to enjoy. “TO LIFE” conveys a sense of exuberance, a readiness to enjoy the legitimate pleasures of this present world before it fades away. Is there any other people on earth who celebrate the special moments of life, the births and birthdays and weddings, with as much food, as much laughter, and as many tears, as the Jews do?

According to the 1920 sociologist Robert Parkes, “the Jews were among the first settlers to realize the hope of America. If one wanted to know what America was all about, one had merely to observe American Jewry. In the way they acted out the success ethos and in the superabundant energy and talent that America’s openness released in them, Jews were prototypically American.” After all, hope is a form of happiness. Hope lifts me up to more than I can be.

The best thing about the future is that it comes only one day at a time. So seize the fierce urgency of now. Betty Bender said, “Anything I’ve ever done that was ultimately worthwhile initially scared me to death.”

GO FOR IT.