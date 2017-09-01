This Year’s Winner!

WNCAP’s Raise Your Hand Auction

he excitement was high as the 2017 Signature Piece winner was chosen in the juried competition for this year’s publicity for WNCAP’s Raise Your Hand Auction. Pam Siekman, the auction chairperson has announced that the winner of this prestigious recognition is Linda Gritta. Her winning entry is 36” x 36” abstract, mixed media on canvas titled “Red is Feeling Brave.” Gritta, known for her masterful use of color and shapes, brought it all together in this exciting submission.

“Red is Feeling Brave” is a dance of reds and it speaks to the chance each of us has to become more and more our true selves with each day we are given. Linda is a longtime supporter of WNCAP, donating to the Asheville based Raise Your Hand Auction & Gala for many years, and she was the 1st runner up in the Signature Piece Competition of 2016.

First runner up in the competition this year was Spencer Herr for his 5’ x 6’ acrylic and graphite on canvas Titled “Beginning”, and second runner up was Colleen Webster for her 20” x 24” framed oil on canvas panel titled “The Drum Circle”. All three of these images as well as all Signature Piece entries are now displayed on the WNCAP website at www.wncapgala.org. These three pieces of winning art will be on display in the storefront windows of Tops for Shoes, June 19th – July 10 at 27 North Lexington Ave, downtown Asheville.

The jurors for this year’s competition were Constance Williams, 2016 Signature Piece winner, Virginia Derryberry, College Art Association 2017 Distinguished Teaching of Art, Professor of Art, Emeritus UNC Asheville, and Erin Kellem, Artist and Curating Manager Woolworth Walk. WNCAP received 13 submissions from across our region as Signature Piece entries. “The Raise Your Hand Auction & gala is one of the agency’s largest fundraisers and is expected to be an early sellout again this year,” stated Siekman. “Funds raised through this event go directly to the operational support of the agency. WNCAP provides HIV/AIDS education, outreach, and advocacy.”