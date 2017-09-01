Taking Care of Business And Your Home

Melissa Rulli of Eye On Your Home

All types of homeowners need support, which is why I founded Eye On Your Home, a property management company that saves homeowners time and money, providing emotional support and peace of mind with just one phone call. Since moving to Western North Carolina from New Jersey 22 years ago, I have been an entrepreneur who successfully owned and operated The Pampered Palate, a restaurant in Hendersonville. I sold the business to become an at-home mother of two (Jake, now 16 and Samantha, now 14), and to run our family-owned roofing company.

Then I decided to follow my strengths in sales and marketing, and to capitalize on my passion for working with people, by becoming a licensed NC real estate agent. To survive the downturn in the real estate market, I utilized my license as a residential property manager, successfully managing a portfolio of 130 owners and their residences. I soon realized that absentee owners need much support and assistance to have peace of mind, since their vacant homes are left vulnerable.

Did you know that Western North Carolina is the ninth most popular area in the country for second-home-owners? Since all of them need support, Eye On Your Home was born. Since then, ‘Eye’ has naturally expanded to assist Homes in Trust, Vacant for Sale, Local Owners, Builders, and Vacation Rentals. ‘Eye’ is a ‘Live Angie’s List’ – acquiring estimates and facilitating any work needed, whether it be an emergency, maintenance, or face lift from start to finish – all in a timely, responsible, and supported manner.

My friends nicknamed me “Julie the Cruise Director” as a child because I love coordinating services and events, as well as working with people and having FUN! I am not only good at these skills, but it is my passion. “What can I do to make your life easier?” is my favorite question and has become my Motto. Becoming my client’s ‘new best friend in the mountains’ makes me smile. After five years of successfully building this company, and knowing that I could responsibly only service a 30 mile radius, the question became, “What about the rest of WNC?”

Sure, I could open satellite offices and have employees, but what about the nation? There are a minimal number of neighborhood stompers throughout the country that service this niche client, but no Second Home Property Management company that is a trademarked or franchised system. None gives homeowners all over the country the consistent system, ethics, and support that Eye On Your Home is well known for locally. Having owned several businesses, I know that no one cares like I do! I want homeowners everywhere supported like this, so I’m looking for very particular people to partner with me.

Owning a franchise is about having your own business, with the foundation already in place so you can start working the company immediately. ‘Eye’ is looking for qualified franchise prospects to become part of the ‘First Second Home Property Management Company in America.’ It is a low investment, home based, flexible system that has positivity in abundance. It requires an individual to be business savvy, task oriented, and a self-starter, with great networking skills and interested in community development. There are territories all over WNC that need this franchise, as well as nationally. If you or anyone you know would like to learn more about becoming part of this team, please call or write for further information.

For the past eight years I have been a single mom creating a successful business. It took a lot of faith and courage to believe in myself and in my vision… yet I am a firm believer in manifesting my dreams and am excited to see it happening, and eager to meet quality prospects ready to evolve into success with Eye On Your Home. This could be the perfect way for you to manifest what you most desire in your life!