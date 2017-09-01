

Why didn’t I get the message in 2006 in Costa Rica? I surely had many nudges. Why didn’t I realize that a hummingbird, not a toad as I had thought, should be my totem animal, my spiritual guide?

Flash back to our first breakfast at our eco-lodge. On a window sill rested generous slices of ruby red melon, and buzzing in to the feast like tiny motorcycles were half a dozen hummingbirds. Later we journeyed on to a hummingbird sanctuary in Monteverde, where forty kinds of hummingbirds were zeroing in to floppy red hibiscus flowers and feeders filled with sweet watermelon juice.

For the next ten years I didn’t give hummingbirds much thought. But the other day one of those motorcycling little rascals appeared on my deck, attracted to our mind-blowingly gorgeous bright crimson begonias.

She flew backwards. She flew sideways. She flew fast, then stopped dead in her tracks and hovered like a little airplane ready to come in for a landing, staying in a holding position till the runway cleared. She was fixed on those extravagant begonias.

I thought of Kierkegaard’s “Purity of heart is to will one thing.” Inspired, I sat in my deck chair, pencil poised over paper, ready to write down that one pure gem. Hovering is a spiritual quality I would do well to develop. Brooding would be an apt synonym, as in Hopkins’ “the holy ghost over the bent world broods, with warm breast and with ah! bright wings.” The hummingbird: our own tiny holy ghost! Just to be, pillowed in air, contemplating the wonders of nature! Then the hummer turns in a graceful figure eight, symbol of infinity. Maybe she is, in her own way, blessing me.

Fierce is another word for our hummingbird. She’s ready for battle with other birds that don’t agree with her, even the eagle, but there’s a playfulness about her fierceness. That is a stance I could adopt – Rather than get totally upset about the current political situation, I could manage to keep it light.

Adventurous, tenacious, purposeful: other descriptions of the hummingbird. She travels a couple thousand miles each year in her migrations to and from Central America. She shows an equal measure of purpose each day, as she might visit over a hundred flowers and feeders. Likewise, it is my purpose to be adventurous and travel the world, stopping to smell as many flowers as possible.

If a hummingbird takes up residence among your bright-colored flowers, you might find your life changing, too. You might have a brand-new totem animal, a bright new spiritual guide.