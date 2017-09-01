“GoalFriends” Is Coming!

September 19, 2017 8 a.m.-10 a.m.

The mission of a GoalFriends group is to provide a support network, self-facilitated in an open environment, allowing each other to share values, unlock ideas, and uncover aspirations.•Step Up to Your Potential•Connect with like-minded people•Get empowered•Share Authentically•Learn from each other•Accomplish your dreams and goals together

Why is GoalFriends so impactful?

The support network is the key!

The chance of accomplishing goals increases exponentially when shared with friends. This is the power of accountability!

Through the process of goal setting and topic discussion exercises, women are able to connect and embrace the idea of achieving more.

What to Expect

During the first six months, you’ll focus on the fundamental steps of goal setting.

You Will:

•Determine the vision you want for your future.

•Brainstorm your dreams, desires and passions.

•Write down your goals and commit them to ink.

•Create an action plan to accomplish your goals.

•Evaluate your confidence and beliefs to meet your goals

•Define your passions that fuel your actions and beliefs.

During the second half of the year, you’ll focus on your personal growth and step through a transformational process.

You will:

•Describe how you see your strengths.

•Understand how what you focus on magnifies.

•Recognize what is holding you back from meeting your goals.

•Appreciate your transformation and be grateful for the abundance in your life.

•Recognize the effect of collaborating and sharing your successes.

You reap what you goal!

GoalFriends Values

We invite you to Relinquish Your Responsibilities, check everything at the door for two hours, once a month and Have Fun. Be in the moment.

•Focus on You. This is your Sacred Space to accomplish the Dreams and Goals that brought you here.

•Allow Awareness, learn who you are and Grow. Each person’s Journey is different, so be mindful and treat everyone as you wish to be treated.

•Give your Best to achieve the best Results. You can do anything that you put your mind to.

•Trust The Process. It’s transformative. Make your Experience rewarding.

The GoalFriends Event Launch will be September 19, 2017, 8 a.m.-10.a.m., Breakfast will be served.

Cost will be $10 for the breakfast and $49 for the workbook. We will be using the workbook for the next 12 months. (WE are looking for a sponsor for the breakfast)

The event will be held at:

The Asheville Event Centre

191 Sweeten Creek Raod

Asheville, NC

For more information email: Sandra Grace sandra@wncwoman.com or call her at 828-231-9960