Dari’s Difference

When No One is Watching

What do you do when no one is watching? Do you look for ways to make a difference without expecting accolades, attention or reward? In a possibly compromising situation do you make a difference and do the right thing even when you could get away with not doing it? What do you spend hours working on that no one ever sees?

This past month has been a very exciting and trying time with lots of things happening, but one day I actually paused and spotted a way that I could make a difference when no one was watching. While putting my groceries in my car, I noticed an elderly woman getting ready to put her groceries in the trunk of her car. She had a cane and attempted to balance it on the cart so she could have both hands free. By all appearances she had it under control and was able to load her groceries just fine, but I knew I could help her load them a little quicker. I walked over and asked if she wanted help. Her eyes brightened as she allowed me to start placing the bags in the back of the car. She thanked me profusely as I started taking her cart back to the rack. As I turned, tears filling my eyes, my first thought was, “I will be there one day. I hope someone pauses to notice that I need help when no one is watching.”

The second incident that reinforced the subject of this article occurred just a few days ago. One morning about 10:00 a.m. my phone stopped working; turns out it was a regional cell tower outage. This outage frustrated me due to the large number of things I needed to get accomplished on my phone. Once it started working again I had one of the kindest most encouraging voicemails I have ever received. The caller thanked me for my column in the August magazine and told me what a difference it made for her and how much she agreed with the content. This reader didn’t have to take the time to call me and no one would know she did, but it made a huge difference for me that day.

As we celebrate our 15th year of publication I want to be sure to thank the one person that produced this magazine for 8 years by herself—Sandi Tomlin-Sutker. She had a small sales team and writers but the bulk of the work was performed when no one was watching. The countless hours spent working on content, editorial calendar, layout, ad design, proofreading, etc. are the reason we can celebrate this wonderful publication. Sandi makes a difference for all of us when no one is watching. Come join us at our Birthday celebration on September 16 so you can thank her in person.

The Go M.A.D. (Go Make A Difference) challenge for this month is to do something for someone when no one else is watching. Look around and you can find people to help, encourage, and support.

How will you make a difference this month when no one is watching?