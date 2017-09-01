Aging Sucks

M

y husband thinks I have a ‘heavy foot’ when I drive. He’s right, I do. I love the speed and the fact that I can get someplace quickly. Of course, I put myself at risk but I’m trying to get much accomplished. The reason for the speed is I am in a big hurry because I am what some may consider ‘of a certain age’ or better yet, old, and I can see the end of my life. I don’t mean the exact time or place but more sure that it will be in the next 20 years. My mother lived to age 91, so I can see that the years may be numbered. I’ve had friends who died much younger than I am now.

My favorite physician ever, Doctor H, a most remarkable doctor, knew me inside and out. She loved to talk about politics when we should have been talking about my bursitis but she would eventually get around to it. One of the last things she told me, was “aging is not for sissies.” One of her other catch phrases was, “Get into some therapy so you figure things out.” I took her advice and got some help, both therapeutically and medicinally.

The surgeon told my husband that he did not know how bad it would be “until he opened me up.”

As we all know, life has many winding and bumpy roads. Two years ago, trauma visited me in the middle of the night. After a strong bellyache and intense nausea, I started vomiting blood. My husband called 911 in the darkest of nights, followed by a screaming red-light ambulance ride; a ten-minute MRI in the ER determined that I had an incarcerated hernia that was life threatening. The surgeon told my husband that he did not know how bad it would be “until he opened me up.” I recovered but that experience left some scars, mentally and emotionally. Sigh.

Last year I retired and celebrated my good fortune with family and special friends. The night was perfect. Springtime in North Carolina is a little bit of heaven on earth. Candles shimmered, lilacs bloomed, and my dining room table was stuffed with yummy food. Everyone sparkled. It was a night to remember.

From there, things went downhill. We put our house in Weaverville on the market and it sold in two weeks. Good news, right? On the other hand, as I was cleaning the basement floor, one more turn of the broom for our buyers, a steel pipe fell on my head, which brought me to my knees. I was very lucky. It could have been a brain bleed but it was only a concussion.

Scared me beyond belief. Acupuncture, physical therapy, and a vacation at the beach brought hope.

It’s not the white strands that bloom in my hair, or the achy joints when my feet hit the floor, or the loss of libido that makes me depressed. Last week, I lost my balance and hit my face on a piece of furniture as I was picking up a file on the floor. I screamed, “that’s it, I’m done. Get me out of here.”

A huge knob blossomed on my forehead. Lots of tears and ice calmed the bone and tissues but not my soul.

Another very wise doctor suggested that aging is a fact of life. She said, “You have to accept it.” I admitted how hard I had been fighting to discount these very real experiences. I’m a fighter. I’ve been resisting these bodily changes and masking my disappointment. This is supposed to be ‘the Golden Years.’ Whoever came up with that slogan is way off the beam. I suppose you could say I need an attitude adjustment and the quicker the better. Maybe a little Jim Beam would help.

Let’s face it. Aging sucks. It’s not easy, it’s not fun, and it’s not cheap. Perhaps, as a New Year’s resolution, I could try not pushing myself so hard. I could ease up on the accelerator, too. I know – a Bucket List. Wish me luck. More’s the pity.