Control your Clutter/ Reclaim your Life

eng Shui for your home is like acupuncture for your body. The aim is to clear any blocks that may be inhibiting or stagnating beneficial energy, or chi, in your environment. One of the primary causes for restricting nourishing chi in your home is clutter.

Physical clutter: it is a show stopper! If the chi cannot freely meander throughout a space, it becomes stuck energy that can deplete the energy of its inhabitants. Think about how you feel when you walk into a clean kitchen versus a kitchen with dishes from breakfast and lunch still sitting on the counter and pots and pans left on the stove. I can feel my energy shift as I describe this scenario.

Living in a highly-cluttered environment over a long period of time can have real negative effects, which can manifest in many different ways – mentally, emotionally, physically, and/or spiritually. Even seemingly insignificant clutter can weigh you down and detract from the available energy from which to manifest your desires. Let me repeat this. Clutter interferes with manifesting our desires. I would say that is a pretty good incentive.

What to do? Ask yourself these questions: Do I love it? Do I use it? Does this fit who I am or who I want to be? Or you can use Marie Kondo’s question: Does it Spark Joy? If the answers are YES, then the object(s) deserve a special place in your home. If the answer is NO, then you might respectfully say “thank you” to those things for serving you and then allow them an opportunity to serve someone else.

You see, Feng Shui views every part of your home as alive with which we are either in harmony or discord. Clearing clutter is a wonderful place to begin regaining that balance of harmony. Let’s look at three important areas of your home as a way to help kickstart you towards reducing clutter:

Entrance to Home. Your front door is very important as this is the transition from the outside world to your sacred space. It is referred to as the Mouth of Chi and it affects the Feng Shui of the entire home. This is where the chi enters your home to nourish and support you and your family; thus, it is very important to keep this area clear of clutter. The front door should open fully and not be impeded by furniture or items placed behind it. You want to take full advantage of the abundant, circulating chi.

What is the first thing you see when you enter? Does it lift your spirits? Or cause your energy to drop? If you experience the latter, check to see if clutter might be the culprit and take steps to remove it. Once clutter is gone, you then have the space to consciously choose your front door experience. Make it a good one!

Bedroom. The bedroom is symbolic of the inner self. We spend about one third of our lives there so it is important to make it a place of rest and relaxation. This is where we give our minds and bodies a chance to recover from inflammation and the stress of the day. Clutter here is definitely not a good idea. You may not be consciously aware of it, but if clutter is the last thing you see before going to sleep and the first you see each morning, it can result in a general dis-ease that may eventually cause actual disease or illness.

Tonight, see if you can carve out a few extra minutes to declutter your bedroom before you turn in for the night. And just for effect, leave an item that you cherish in view of your bed. Then see how you feel in the morning.

Home Office. The home office represents wealth and prosperity so it is also very important. I work from home in a guest bedroom that doubles as an office. Space is a premium! When I am creating, my office tends to move towards chaos until I realize that I am totally distracted and can get nothing done. That’s when I stop and clear the clutter. The difference in my ability focus before and after is amazing. Make no mistake, clutter in your office is extremely disruptive to the flow of chi and the flow of creativity. If you want to be clear and focused and productive, do your best to keep after it. It is an ongoing process for me but one I am committed to.

Bottom line? Clutter is not our friend, nor does clutter have to be a way of life. Make a decision to begin a de-cluttering journey in your home and I promise you will feel lighter and sense of calm will replace the uncomfortable anxiety. And remember, no one lives in the houses of magazine covers. Life is often messy and overwhelming so take control of what you can. The trick is to get started. With right intention, you will certainly reap the benefits.