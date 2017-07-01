They Wag their Tails not their Tongues

“When we advance a little into life, we find that the tongue of man creates nearly all the mischief of the world,” noted Paxton Hood. Well, amen and amen. People talk too much. Talking too much causes so much harm.

“I think the first virtue is to restrain the tongue; he approaches nearest to the gods who knows how to be silent, even though he is in the right,” said Cato.

Hold your tongue. Words spoken in haste can never be brought back. King Solomon put it this way: “Whoso keepeth his mouth and his tongue keepeth his soul from troubles.” Why talk if you cannot improve the silence?

“Don’t talk too much about what you will do; just move quietly and do it,” said Dr. Ralph Reavis, Seventeenth President of the Virginia University of Lynchburg. Actions always speak louder than words. Why brag about what you plan to do in the future? Work out your plans softly and inconspicuously.

Don’t you know that the test of your character is your tongue? It reveals the thoughts of your heart; it reveals who you really are inside. Speaking with kindness does not hurt your tongue. On the other hand, kindness ennobles the features of your face. “The voice is a second face,” said Gerard Bauer.

“Sometimes too much talk can kill a thing,” said Paulette C. White. That is why it is so much better to think before you speak. Think before you act.

“Talking almost always smothers thinking,” noted Margaret Deland. When your tongue is in motion your brain does not do its best work. The mind works best in quietness and stillness.

“There are very few people who don’t become more interesting when they stop talking,” said Mary Lowry, in Pacific Sun (1985). Maintain a little bit of mystery about you. Stop talking. Encourage the other person to talk about himself by asking a perceptive question. Listen attentively to the other person.

You have been given two eyes, two ears, and one mouth. So watch and listen twice as much as you talk.

Why is it so difficult to control the tongue? Why is it that a fool utters all his mind? You and I can benefit ourselves and others by letting our speech be always with grace, seasoned with salt. “Speech is a mirror of the soul: as a man speaks, so is he,” wrote Publilius Syrus in the first century B.C.

What more is there to say? Why are dogs woman’s best friend? Dogs are loved by old and young. They wag their tails and not their tongues.