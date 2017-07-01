Since 1988, local quilters have been coming together to bring warmth and love to so many people in Western North Carolina. The Asheville Quilt Guild’s mission is to promote beauty through the art of quilting, to preserve our mountain heritage, to be a source of information and inspiration, to encourage excellence in quilting, to provide fellowship to like-minded people, and to be of service to our community.

The members of the guild take this mission to heart. Along with hundreds of quilts donated each year to organizations such as the Newborns at Mission Hospital and Mission Cancer Center, they also donate quilts to the Centering Pregnancy of MAHEC, Meals on Wheels, Habitat for Humanity, Jones Elementary School, Eliada Home, Solace Hospice Center, and Project Linus.

Each January the Guild meeting is devoted to a workday for production of quilts to be donated to the community. That effort, along with individual projects, has generated over 600 hand-made items given with love to those in need.

This summer, you have the opportunity to support the efforts of the guild. With a $25 donation, you will be recognized as a partner on one, or more, of the hundreds of quilts the Asheville Quilt Guild donates each year. Your name will be included on a label, and as a “Quilt Raising” partner, you will be acknowledged on the Asheville Quilt Guild Website. Your donation can also be made in honor of, or in memory of, a friend or loved one.

Each month, the guild meets at the Folk Art Center in East Asheville. Your donation will help the guild continue to have nationally recognized teachers and lecturers speak at the monthly meetings. These professional quilters are inspirational and informative. They encourage members to continue making quality quilts and to go forward with their mission. The meetings are open to the public.

For more information on the guild and to learn about the monthly meetings, please visit ashevillequiltguild.org. If you would like to partner with the guild by making a donation, please email bc17waysmeans@gmail.com or call 828-684-6939.

The “Thank You” notes we receive have illustrated how impactful a quilt can be in the life of someone going through painful and prolonged cancer treatment, or for a new mother coping with the care of a special-needs child, or some lonely struggling veteran. Compassion runs through every stitch in each quilt from Asheville Quilt Guild.

Please consider supporting this caring group.