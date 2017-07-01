In 2012, Feline Urgent Rescue of WNC (FUR) – “Guardians of displaced felines” – was created by four volunteers who shared a passion to save cats. The euthanasia rate in Haywood County’s Animal Shelter was well over 75% and there were over 10,000 free-roaming homeless cats in that county alone.

Two years later, through determination, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit was formed. In addition, a 2,600 square foot State Certified Shelter was constructed through donations and volunteers. The sanctuary is located in Waynesville, NC on 3.5 acres where rescued cats can free-roam in a cage free, two story haven.

“Our few cages are used only for brief periods of quarantine,” said Jamie Powell, FUR cofounder. “We rescue, shelter, sterilize, rehabilitate, and place many cats in permanent, loving homes. Any cat that is not adopted has a home at FUR.”

“We receive calls daily to take a cat,” said Rachel West, FUR co-founder. “We are not an intake facility but a last resort sanctuary. There is always a wait list and appointments must be made online to visit the sanctuary.”

FUR relies on donations and volunteers to care for the 100+ displaced cats in foster care and at the sanctuary in Waynesville. Fundraising is a year-round effort for this all-volunteer group. To that end, FUR has a resale booth inside ‘The Big Red Barn Trading Post’ at 79 Branner Avenue in Waynesville to help defray operating costs. Gently used and new items are welcomed for donation during The Big Red Barn Trading Post’s business hours, which are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays, Noon-3:00 p.m.

To adopt, volunteer, donate, or learn more about FUR and its mission of caring for displaced and abandoned felines, visit www.facebook.com/furofwnc or call 844-888-CATS(2287).