Birds to People

Why all the noise,

tall things, blinding

Smokes?

Turn it all off. So

we will sing

and sing songs

like never

Before.

Constance Lombardo, 2017

Grateful Respiration

Breathe the forest air

Exchange molecules gladly

Give thanks in your way

Carol Diamond, Inspired by Diana Beresford-Kroeger’s book “The Global Forest”

Aspirations

Let your children climb

and fall in love with a tree—

making their own world

Carol Diamond