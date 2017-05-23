All the content from the June 2017 “The Y-Chromosome” issue!
FEATURESMy Son: A Why Chromosome by Susan Lachmann
Dad: Foreman of our Family, Architect of Dreams by Mel Kelley
An Open Letter To My Daughter Gracelyn In The Era Of Donald Trump by Bruce Mulkey
The Better Dads Festival Launches in Asheville This June
Technicolor Desert by Margo Rita Capparelli
What’s Your Stack? Balancing Your Three Centers by Randy Siegel
Brook van der Linde: The Storyteller by Amy Manikowski
Father’s Day Premier: “My Grandfather’s Prayers” by Lisa Aimee Sturz
Meet our Sustainability Consultant – Who is Growing Growers by Lee Warren, Executive Director, Organic Growers School
Justin Belleme: From Go-Kart Go-Getter to Digital Marketer by Adrianne Gordon
A Golden Day In The Mountains – A Garden Party In June by Kala Carol Shaffer
DEPARTMENTS
Meet Our Advertisers
Harpe Laser + Wellness by Charles C. Harpe, M.D.
Opinion
Dari’s Difference by Dari Mullins
Transitions by Sandi Tomlin-Sutker
Words From The Editor: The Y-Chromosome Issue by Sandi Tomlin-Sutker
June Snippets by JeanAnn Taylor
CosmiComedy: Like Yesterday by Lavinia Plonka
Funny, Isn’t It? by Jeanne Charters
Brewing Up A Storm
Andrew Turner – Experimentariumonaut by Anita Riley
Currency Corner
Investing to Match Your Values & Planning For Life Transistions by Starks Financial
Not your Momma’s Long-Term Care by Nathan Garnett, CLTC
Food For Thought
Herbs! Truly the Spice of Life… by Sandy McCall
Home Space
First-Time Homebuyer? Monitor Your Financial Health First by Peggy Crowe
Minding Her Own Business
5 Strategies To Up Your Game and Drive Success by Meridith Elliott Powell
Is that the IRS knocking on my door? by Alicia Sisk-Morris, CPA, ME
Speaking of Style
Swimming in Style by JeanAnn Taylor
To Your Health
Natural Treatments for Celiac Disease by Dr. Lulu Shimek
From the Health Experts: Hemp Extract (CBD) News and Updates by Mike Rogers and Bill Cheek of Nature’s Vitamins & Herbs
Women Making Music
So Many Men & So Little Time! by Peggy Ratusz
Words By Women: Poetry/Fiction/Book Reviews
Book Review: “Cripple Joe: Stories From My Daddy” by Donald Davis reviewed by Mary Ickes
Poetry: Three Short Poems by Constance Lombardo and Carol Diamond