All the content from the June 2017 “The Y-Chromosome” issue!

FEATURES

Dad: Foreman of our Family, Architect of Dreams by Mel Kelley

An Open Letter To My Daughter Gracelyn In The Era Of Donald Trump by Bruce Mulkey

The Better Dads Festival Launches in Asheville This June

Technicolor Desert by Margo Rita Capparelli

What’s Your Stack? Balancing Your Three Centers by Randy Siegel

Brook van der Linde: The Storyteller by Amy Manikowski

Father’s Day Premier: “My Grandfather’s Prayers” by Lisa Aimee Sturz

Meet our Sustainability Consultant – Who is Growing Growers by Lee Warren, Executive Director, Organic Growers School

Justin Belleme: From Go-Kart Go-Getter to Digital Marketer by Adrianne Gordon

A Golden Day In The Mountains – A Garden Party In June by Kala Carol Shaffer

DEPARTMENTS

Meet Our Advertisers

Harpe Laser + Wellness by Charles C. Harpe, M.D.

Opinion

Dari’s Difference by Dari Mullins

Transitions by Sandi Tomlin-Sutker

Words From The Editor: The Y-Chromosome Issue by Sandi Tomlin-Sutker

June Snippets by JeanAnn Taylor

CosmiComedy: Like Yesterday by Lavinia Plonka

Funny, Isn’t It? by Jeanne Charters

Brewing Up A Storm

Andrew Turner – Experimentariumonaut by Anita Riley

Currency Corner

Investing to Match Your Values & Planning For Life Transistions by Starks Financial

Not your Momma’s Long-Term Care by Nathan Garnett, CLTC

Food For Thought

Herbs! Truly the Spice of Life… by Sandy McCall

Home Space

First-Time Homebuyer? Monitor Your Financial Health First by Peggy Crowe

Minding Her Own Business

5 Strategies To Up Your Game and Drive Success by Meridith Elliott Powell

Is that the IRS knocking on my door? by Alicia Sisk-Morris, CPA, ME

Western Women Business Center

Speaking of Style

Swimming in Style by JeanAnn Taylor

To Your Health

Natural Treatments for Celiac Disease by Dr. Lulu Shimek

From the Health Experts: Hemp Extract (CBD) News and Updates by Mike Rogers and Bill Cheek of Nature’s Vitamins & Herbs

Women Making Music

So Many Men & So Little Time! by Peggy Ratusz

Words By Women: Poetry/Fiction/Book Reviews

Book Review: “Cripple Joe: Stories From My Daddy” by Donald Davis reviewed by Mary Ickes

Poetry: Three Short Poems by Constance Lombardo and Carol Diamond

Two Book Reviews