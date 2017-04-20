Poetry: Crest Trail

| By Jennie Boyd Bell |

I hike along the summits of the tallest mountains in the East—

historic Mitchell, Craig, Big Tom,

Balsam Cone, Cattail Peak, Potato Hill,

Then steeply down to Deep Gap;

leave Winterstar, Gibbs and Celo Knob for another day.

Up I puff,

down I clamber

On miles of rocky, leaf-covered trail,

in the crisp, blue morning air,

Ancient mountains of fiery color

spreading below me.

Along the crest of this glory,

I watch each step,

alert to the ground before me.

Rock and Sky

Earth and Heaven,

joined in each breath.

Jennie Boyd Bull recently retired to the mountains of Western North Carolina, following careers as a editor, writer, librarian, bookstore manager, and archivist with nonprofits in Maryland and New York State. Born in Knoxville, TN, she is grateful to return home to the Appalachians, where she enjoys teaching Tai Chi, hiking, gardening, weaving and writing, and volunteers with the Carolina Mountains Literary Festival.