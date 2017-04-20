Meet Our Advertisers: Harpe Laser + Wellness

Wake Up Your Skin with The Ultimate Makeover

Spring is here and Mother’s Day is right around the corner! With ample sunshine and warmer days, more of our skin is exposed, so it is also the time of year when we can become self-conscious about our bodies: scars, wrinkles, dark spots, and unwanted body hair are all more visible. So, now is the perfect time to treat yourself or your mom to a rejuvenating round of skin care treatments.

There are many options for skin care: facials, exfoliation, micro-dermabrasions and waxing, to name a few. However, if you are seeking significant, longer-lasting results that maximize your skin’s fitness, then it makes sense to consider medical aesthetics. Essentially, medical aesthetics are prescription-strength treatments that go deeper and stimulate your skin back to health.

You can buy over-the-counter treatments, but they are at a much lower dose. Medical skin treatments are highly effective because of their strength and the fact that they treat deeper layers of skin. They are safer because you are under the care of a physician.

The loss of elastin and collagen allows thinning, sagging skin and facial wrinkles. Technology has provided us with ways to stimulate the production of collagen, which stops in our twenties. Stimulating the skin to make elastin and collagen keeps your skin fit and youthful.

The following three treatments share something in common: they replace older cells with new, healthier ones by causing a controlled wound to the skin, which stimulates the body to induce a healing response, thereby rejuvenating the skin. It’s the same principle with intense exercise: muscles are stretched and pushed beyond their ordinary capacity to grow stronger.

Medical Peels

Years ago, chemical peels (also known as chemosurgery) were the most popular aesthetic procedure in the country. They have come a long way since then, and are often sought after by those want to treat acne, remove age spots (Melasma), reduce wrinkles, even out skin tone, brighten complexion and create smoother-feeling skin. Chemical peels remove the top layers of skin so that the new younger-looking skin can replace it.

Micro Needling

Microneedling (also known as collagen induction therapy) has garnered a strong reputation in the past several years as one of the most powerful ways to slow aging and prevent fine lines and wrinkles from forming. The micro-needling device (Rejuva Pen) uses fine needles to create thousands of tiny, invisible puncture wounds in the top layer of skin resulting in cell turnover and increased collagen and elastin production which is responsible for smooth texture and elasticity. It also breaks up the irregular formation of tissue. Benefits include reducing the appearance of surgery and acne scars, as well as stretch marks. It is also used to shrink pores, eliminate blotchy, brownish facial pigmentation, tighten and rejuvenate skin.

Laser Skin Tightening

Laser skin tightening offers many of the benefits of a facelift without the downsides and long recovery from surgery. Instead, it works by heating the collagen under the surface of the skin, causing it to contract and tighten the skin. This thermal stimulation of tissues causes skin cells to regenerate, replacing dead or damaged cells, restoring elasticity and rejuvenating the skin. Within weeks of treatment, wrinkles and loose skin begin to fade away. This brings about noticeable improvement in facial skin tone and texture. It can even be used to tighten body areas including the abdomen and upper arms.

Not Just for Anti-Aging or Vanity

Beyond keeping skin looking youthful, medical aesthetics can be part of an overall health and wellness plan for men and women of all ages. With our skin under daily attack by pollution, ozone, ultra violet rays, and an array of environmental toxins, it benefits from regular monitoring and attention by qualified professionals. With medical aesthetics, it’s reassuring to know that along with the other benefits, you are under the care of a physician.

At Harpe Laser and Wellness, a holistic approach with an emphasis on nutrition is the standard for good post-treatment care. Your nutrition supports the healing and recovery process and improves outcomes. Collagen production requires high doses of vitamins C, A, E, Zinc, Biotin and healthy fats like Omega 3 Fatty Acids and MUFAs. Also, it is beneficial to drink bone broth and lots of clean, filtered water.

An added benefit of medical aesthetics is self-confidence. Looking good inspires us to do our best to feel good. When our spirits are lifted, the result is often better self-care. Mother’s Day and spring are a perfect time for skin rejuvenation and self-care for you or a loved one! Your skin will thank you.

