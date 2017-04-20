MAHEC: Caring for Women Across the Lifespan

At the Mountain Area Health Education Center (MAHEC), women receive comprehensive healthcare from birth through their senior years, and every stage in-between. A variety of programs and services housed under the organizational umbrella provides continuity of care, easy access, and team-based collaboration between providers. MAHEC offers an extra hand by always looking out for what’s best for each individual woman, both physically and emotionally.

At MAHEC Ob/Gyn Specialists, complete obstetrical and gynecological care for women is provided across the lifespan. Patients have access to general ob/gyn care, in-house nutritionists, financial counselors, 4D ultrasounds, care managers, therapists, certified nurse-midwives, pelvic pain specialists, in-office procedures, menopausal care, maternal-fetal medicine specialists, CenteringPregnancy, ™and a host of well-woman services. MAHEC combines experts, community partners, and additional services on-site in one office. Barriers that women may face in having their needs met are removed, and a full blanket of services is provided all in one place.

In addition to in-office care, MAHEC Ob/Gyn providers deliver over 2,400 babies per year at Mission Hospital, providing high-quality prenatal care, delivery, and postpartum care for women with simple to the most complex pregnancies. MAHEC also has the only high-risk obstetricians (Maternal Fetal Medicine specialists) in the region and is the referral practice for high-risk pregnancies in the western 18 counties.

“Women make the majority of healthcare decisions for the whole family,” says Dr. Beth Buys, MAHEC Ob/Gyn Division Director. “Just empowering a woman to think about her own health ultimately blossoms out into her family. If she’s compassionate and thoughtful about her own health, then she’s going to be healthier for her family. And when families are healthy, then communities are healthy.”

We are proud to be designated as a Patient Centered Specialty Practice. This achievement, awarded by the National Committee for Quality Assurance, means we demonstrate patient-centered care and clinical quality through: streamlined referral processes and care coordination with referring clinicians, timely patient and caregiver-focused care management and continuous clinical quality improvement.

Knowing that women are key to a healthy community, MAHEC wraps around Western North Carolina in a fabric of support. Whether it’s community partnerships, providing a safety net for our most vulnerable patients, or being a ‘one-stop shop’ for healthcare needs, MAHEC continues to grow and support our community and the women in it in every way we can.