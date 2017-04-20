Introducing Dari Mullins

Over the next few months you will see some wonderful changes to WNC Woman. This month begins with introduction of a new member of our team, Dari Mullins.

As an Asheville native, I am so happy to be joining the WNC Woman team. I was born and raised in Asheville – graduating from TC Roberson High School and then attending Salem College. After college, I got married and lived in Georgia, Alabama and Florida before deciding to move back to Asheville in 1998.

We had three children and wanted to raise them here in Western North Carolina. I homeschooled them for 13 years and remained active in the homeschool community in the area. While teaching my children, I co-wrote two books, spoke at conferences around the country and was project manager for a publishing company.

After separating from my husband of 17 years I started over, putting my two daughters in high school (my son had graduated from homeschooling) and beginning a new career path. From radio broadcasting to outside sales and then advertising, my life evolved into a completely different plan than I would have imagined. This unusual turn of events allowed me to learn a lot about myself and the community of WNC. I was honored when asked to join the WNC Woman team. It is my desire to make a difference and encourage women no matter where their journey takes them. I want to inspire and motivate our readers as they live their daily lives. My hope is that I can help WNC Woman continue the long tradition of excellence that it has established over the years.

I also want to help get the word out about businesses, events and information that benefit our readers. Please keep an eye out for my monthly column that will start in the June 2017 issue. Please feel free to contact me with any feedback, suggestions, and information via email. You can reach me at darimullins@wncwoman.com.