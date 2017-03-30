Goodwill Industries of Northwest North Carolina has selected this year’s designers to participate in their “Color Me Goodwill” fashion show on Friday, April 28, at the Orange Peel in Asheville.

“I’m excited to be selected again to participate in “Color Me Goodwill” because doing this show is a huge part of my story,” said designer Tricia Ellis. “Without Goodwill, no one would know about me or my designs. This way, I get to make beautiful things sustainably, and that’s something that can be appreciated by all artists and audience members.”

In addition to Tricia who will work in blue , other designers chosen to participate in this year’s event include: Kristin Tidwell (Red); McKinney Gough (Sepia); Amanda Rose (Pink); Leanna Echeverri (Green); and Caleb Owolabi (Orange).

“Last year we had 450 people attend the fashion show which created a lot of positive publicity for the designers,” said Jaymie Eichorn, Vice President of Marketing and Communications for Goodwill. “It also reinforces to the public that they can find great bargains at Goodwill stores, which, in turn, helps to support our workforce development programs.”

For more information on “Color Me Goodwill” please visit www.colormegoodwill.org.

About Goodwill Industries of Northwest North Carolina: Goodwill Industries of Northwest North Carolina, Inc., serves the community by providing employment and training programs that help people find jobs and reach financial stability. Programs are largely funded through the sale of donated items in Goodwill’s retail stores. For more information, visit www.goodwillnwnc.org.