April 2017

All the content from the March 2017 “Food & Farming: Staying Local” issue!
FEATURESThe Perfect Garden Isn’t Perfect by JeanAnn Taylor
What’s The Hype On PRP And Stem Cell Regenerative Medicine? by Dr. Allan Zacher
April Snippets by JeanAnn Taylor
Women-Owned Businesses Statistics
Community Profile: Kiera Bulan of the Asheville Buncombe Food Policy Council by Frances Nevill
Karen Nilsen: Romance, Adventures, and Magic by Kiesa Kay
The Buzz on WNC Bees by Jonna Rae Bartges
Interview with Catherine Classen, Owner of Finally Farm by Rosanna Keyes
River Arts District Farmers Market: Growing Community Around Fresh Local Food by Kate Eckhardt
Tapestry Eating Disorder Program Presents: Healing Through The Arts: Silent Auction & Reception by Lisa Parham
10 Best Things about Franny’s Farm Camp: Where New Experiences Leave Lasting Memories by Frances Tacy
Women Rock: How Mother and Daughter (Plus Father) Work Together to Run a Successful Local Farm by Elizabeth Pavka, PhD, Wholistic Nutritionist
The Joy of Healthy Living by Dr. Jameel Audeh
Dairy Queens: Cane Creek Creamery – A Highlight of ASAP’s Farm Tour by Jen Nathan Orris
Gardening and Farming as Soul Care: Profile of Cameron Kempson by Rosalyn Wasserman
“Color Me Goodwill” Fashion Show!
DEPARTMENTS
Meet Our Advertisers
The What and Why of Pilates by Pilates Performance
Nature Vs. Nurture And The Role Of Nutrition by Julie Loveless of Living Roots
Ally Murphy of Ally’s Bar by Holly Amann
Opinion
Words From The Editor by Sandi Tomlin-Sutker
CosmiComedy: By Bread Alone by Lavinia Plonka
Funny, Isn’t It? by Jeanne Charters
Brewing Up A Storm
Elizabeth Carter II – WNC In A Pint Glass by Anita Riley
Currency Corner
Spring Clean Your Finances by Dawn Starks
Food For Thought
Guilty Pleasures – Healthier Ways to Satisfy Food Temptations! by Sandy McCall
Home Space
Tips From The Experts On How To Improve The Value Of Your Home For Now And Later by Peggy Crowe
Minding Her Own Business
What Does It Mean To “Really Add” Customer Value? by Meridith Elliott Powell
A letter from the IRS arrived – Now what do I do? by Alicia Sisk-Morris, CPA, ME
Speaking of Style
Line Up! by JeanAnn Taylor
To Your Health
The Road to Freedom from Fibromyalgia by Dr. Lulu Shimek
From The Health Experts: Ugh! These Allergies! by Mike Rogers and Bill Cheek of Nature’s Vitamins & Herbs
Women Making Music
Eliza Hill: From Flower Pots and Plastic Pans by Peggy Ratusz
Words By Women
Poetry: Scarecrow by Julia N. Duncan
Book Review: “Carolina Belle” by Rose Senehi reviewed by Mary Ickes
Book Review: “The Indigo Journals (Spiritual Healing For Indigo Adults & other Feminine Souls)” by Yol Swan reviewed by Sandi Tomlin-Sutker