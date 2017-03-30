April 2017

All the content from the March 2017 “Food & Farming: Staying Local” issue!

FEATURES

What’s The Hype On PRP And Stem Cell Regenerative Medicine? by Dr. Allan Zacher

April Snippets by JeanAnn Taylor

Women-Owned Businesses Statistics

Community Profile: Kiera Bulan of the Asheville Buncombe Food Policy Council by Frances Nevill

Karen Nilsen: Romance, Adventures, and Magic by Kiesa Kay

The Buzz on WNC Bees by Jonna Rae Bartges

Interview with Catherine Classen, Owner of Finally Farm by Rosanna Keyes

River Arts District Farmers Market: Growing Community Around Fresh Local Food by Kate Eckhardt

Tapestry Eating Disorder Program Presents: Healing Through The Arts: Silent Auction & Reception by Lisa Parham

10 Best Things about Franny’s Farm Camp: Where New Experiences Leave Lasting Memories by Frances Tacy

Women Rock: How Mother and Daughter (Plus Father) Work Together to Run a Successful Local Farm by Elizabeth Pavka, PhD, Wholistic Nutritionist

The Joy of Healthy Living by Dr. Jameel Audeh

Dairy Queens: Cane Creek Creamery – A Highlight of ASAP’s Farm Tour by Jen Nathan Orris

Gardening and Farming as Soul Care: Profile of Cameron Kempson by Rosalyn Wasserman

“Color Me Goodwill” Fashion Show!

DEPARTMENTS

Meet Our Advertisers

The What and Why of Pilates by Pilates Performance

Nature Vs. Nurture And The Role Of Nutrition by Julie Loveless of Living Roots

Ally Murphy of Ally’s Bar by Holly Amann

Opinion

Words From The Editor by Sandi Tomlin-Sutker

CosmiComedy: By Bread Alone by Lavinia Plonka

Funny, Isn’t It? by Jeanne Charters

Brewing Up A Storm

Elizabeth Carter II – WNC In A Pint Glass by Anita Riley

Currency Corner

Spring Clean Your Finances by Dawn Starks

Food For Thought

Guilty Pleasures – Healthier Ways to Satisfy Food Temptations! by Sandy McCall

Home Space

Tips From The Experts On How To Improve The Value Of Your Home For Now And Later by Peggy Crowe

Minding Her Own Business

What Does It Mean To “Really Add” Customer Value? by Meridith Elliott Powell

A letter from the IRS arrived – Now what do I do? by Alicia Sisk-Morris, CPA, ME

Speaking of Style

Line Up! by JeanAnn Taylor

To Your Health

The Road to Freedom from Fibromyalgia by Dr. Lulu Shimek

From The Health Experts: Ugh! These Allergies! by Mike Rogers and Bill Cheek of Nature’s Vitamins & Herbs

Women Making Music

Eliza Hill: From Flower Pots and Plastic Pans by Peggy Ratusz

Words By Women

Poetry: Scarecrow by Julia N. Duncan

Book Review: “Carolina Belle” by Rose Senehi reviewed by Mary Ickes

Book Review: “The Indigo Journals (Spiritual Healing For Indigo Adults & other Feminine Souls)” by Yol Swan reviewed by Sandi Tomlin-Sutker