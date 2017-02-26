All the content from the March 2017 “Women of Power” issue!
FEATURESA Morning-after Conversation with Asheville’s Mayor by Arlene Winkler
Piecing a Community by JeanAnn Taylor
Angélica Reza Wind: Our Proactive VOICE for Action and Compassion by Jonna Rae Bartges
Thirty Years of Powerful Voices by Susan Lachmann
Mary Edwards: A Voice for Kids by Kiesa Kay
Redefining the History, Color of Appalachian Poverty with OpenDoors of Asheville’s Jasmine Middleton by Lauren Stepp
Strong Women Collaborate to promote STEM by Cynthia Stephens
Are you a leader, a boss, or a manager? by Bill Gilliland
Asheville Herb Festival – A Must See Event May 5-7, 2017 by Tammy Taylor
Healing With Plant Spirit Medicine
Dyke Culture and the Disappearing L by Bonnie J. Morris
Mad Mountain Mud Run Supports Hands On! Museum by Karen Kater
Being there… The Women’s March on Washington January 21,2017 by Jean Elizabeth Dickson
March Snippets by JeanAnn Taylor
DEPARTMENTS
Meet Our Advertisers
Dr. Allan Zacher of Mountain Radiance Med. Spa
Aging Projects: Assisting Aging in Place
Woman-Space at Heron House by Anya Robyak
White Oak Financial: Individual, Holistic Approach
Opinion
Words from the Editor by Sandi Tomlin-Sutker
CosmiComedy: Genevieve! by Lavinia Plonka
Funny, Isn’t It? (Guest Column) by Stacia Charters Baker, M.D
Brewing Up A Storm
Brandi Hillman – Keeping with Tradition by Anita Riley
Currency Corner
Think You Can’t Ever Retire? Think Again! by Dawn Starks
Common Sense Health
Keeping Our Bones Strong by Maureen McDonnell, RN, Health Editor
Home Space
Thinking of Selling ‘For Sale By Owner’ (FSBO)? Think again by Peggy Crowe
Minding Her Own Business
Getting Above The White Noise: 3 Strategies To Ignite Your Volunteer Sales Force by Meridith Elliott Powell
Tax Planning and Wealth Building Tips for 2017 by Alicia Sisk-Morris, CPA, ME
Speaking of Style
Fashion vs. Style by JeanAnn Taylor
To Your Health
From the Health Experts: CBD oil and Epilepsy (Recurrent Seizures) by Mike Rogers and Bill Cheek of Nature’s Vitamins & Herbs
Women Making Music
Spotlight on Ellen Trnka: Doing Unto Others by Peggy Ratusz
Words By Women
Book Review: “When Things Fall Apart” by Pema Chödrön reviewed by Patricia Furnish
Book Review: “Red Curtains” by Leanna Sain reviewed by Mary Ickes
Stand Down by Mary Ickes