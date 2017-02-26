All the content from the March 2017 “Women of Power” issue!

FEATURES

Piecing a Community by JeanAnn Taylor

Angélica Reza Wind: Our Proactive VOICE for Action and Compassion by Jonna Rae Bartges

Thirty Years of Powerful Voices by Susan Lachmann

Mary Edwards: A Voice for Kids by Kiesa Kay

Redefining the History, Color of Appalachian Poverty with OpenDoors of Asheville’s Jasmine Middleton by Lauren Stepp

Strong Women Collaborate to promote STEM by Cynthia Stephens

Are you a leader, a boss, or a manager? by Bill Gilliland

Asheville Herb Festival – A Must See Event May 5-7, 2017 by Tammy Taylor

Healing With Plant Spirit Medicine

Dyke Culture and the Disappearing L by Bonnie J. Morris

Mad Mountain Mud Run Supports Hands On! Museum by Karen Kater

Being there… The Women’s March on Washington January 21,2017 by Jean Elizabeth Dickson

March Snippets by JeanAnn Taylor

DEPARTMENTS

Meet Our Advertisers

Dr. Allan Zacher of Mountain Radiance Med. Spa

Aging Projects: Assisting Aging in Place

Woman-Space at Heron House by Anya Robyak

White Oak Financial: Individual, Holistic Approach

Opinion

Words from the Editor by Sandi Tomlin-Sutker

CosmiComedy: Genevieve! by Lavinia Plonka

Funny, Isn’t It? (Guest Column) by Stacia Charters Baker, M.D

Brewing Up A Storm

Brandi Hillman – Keeping with Tradition by Anita Riley

Currency Corner

Think You Can’t Ever Retire? Think Again! by Dawn Starks

Common Sense Health

Keeping Our Bones Strong by Maureen McDonnell, RN, Health Editor

Home Space

Thinking of Selling ‘For Sale By Owner’ (FSBO)? Think again by Peggy Crowe

Minding Her Own Business

Getting Above The White Noise: 3 Strategies To Ignite Your Volunteer Sales Force by Meridith Elliott Powell

Tax Planning and Wealth Building Tips for 2017 by Alicia Sisk-Morris, CPA, ME

Speaking of Style

Fashion vs. Style by JeanAnn Taylor

To Your Health

From the Health Experts: CBD oil and Epilepsy (Recurrent Seizures) by Mike Rogers and Bill Cheek of Nature’s Vitamins & Herbs

Women Making Music

Spotlight on Ellen Trnka: Doing Unto Others by Peggy Ratusz

Words By Women

Book Review: “When Things Fall Apart” by Pema Chödrön reviewed by Patricia Furnish

Book Review: “Red Curtains” by Leanna Sain reviewed by Mary Ickes

Stand Down by Mary Ickes