From the Health Experts: CBD oil and Epilepsy (Recurrent Seizures)

| By Mike Rogers and Bill Cheek of Nature’s Vitamins & Herbs |

Epilepsy is defined as a recurrent disorder of cerebral function characterized by sudden, brief attacks of altered consciousness or seizures. It is not a rare disorder. In the U.S. some 2.3 million adults and 468,00 children (under 17) have Epilepsy. Epilepsy can be genetic or in most cases it is idiopathic meaning its cause is unknown.

Most epilsepsy can successfully be controlled by drugs, however, about 30% of patients do not respond well to the pharmaceutical treatment because of breakthrough seizures and/or unwanted side effects. This fact brings people into our store seeking alternatives. Of course, your physician should know exactly what is going on with you and what you are seeking!

Among various natural choices, CBD (cannabadiol) Oil is well documented and still being studied: clinical trials are under way. The use of CBD for epilepsy became well know when Dr. Sanjay Gupta did a piece on CNN about the little girl named Charlotte who was having 300 seizures a week. CBD oil had a tremendous positive effect for little Charlotte and this report gave many people great hope about this new treatment option.

One of the biggest problems in children is that they are getting several drugs and while they may be controlling their seizures, side effects such as sedation slows their progress and development. But, before anyone wants to try this for themselves or their children, they need to have a conversation with their Neurologist and look at all treatment options.

The CBD can affect the blood levels of other anti-epileptic drugs so combining different agents requires an expert’s advice on how to proceed with this plan. At this point we are seeing very few side effects with cannabadiol use which makes this choice very attractive. It is also important to work with practitioners who know how to dose and work with CBD oil because dosing is so important. Epilepsy can be very difficult to treat and many neurologists are open to patients trying the CBD oil so be sure to bring it up.

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The product mentioned in the article is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

Call the guys at Nature’s Vitamins & Herbs for more information or with your questions: 828-251-0094. Mike Rogers (Doctor of Pharmacy) and Bill Cheek (B.S. Pharmacy)