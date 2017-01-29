OpenDoors of Asheville to Host 8th Annual Fundraiser “Art Affair 2017: Urban Canvas”

The gala and art auction at the newly revitalized location of Wedge Brewery and 12Bones directly supports initiatives to help local youth break the cycle of multigenerational poverty.

On the evening of March 11th, 2017, the not-for-profit OpenDoors of Asheville will present the 8th Annual Art Affair 2017: Urban Canvas. The gala (black tie optional) and art auction fundraiser takes place at the newly-revitalized Foundation on Lyman Street in the River Arts District.

The event is one of WNC’s most exciting and popular silent and live auctions featuring original artwork. OpenDoors of Asheville is a tax-exempt charitable organization that provides year-round vital resources to uplift youth challenged by poverty. The “Urban Canvas” theme celebrates artistic Asheville and all proceeds generated from the gala directly support initiatives that compliment each other like brushstrokes to support underserved youth, creating a vibrant palette of opportunities for kids to realize their full potential.

“OpenDoors focuses on programs that provide educational and enrichment opportunities to local children living in multigenerational poverty,” explains Event Chair Dosty Quarrier. “In many ways, the revitalization of the Foundation in the River Arts District shares ideals that are embraced by our mission. Efforts of revitalization, new growth, and imaginative creativity with no barriers resonate very deeply with OpenDoors.”

Festivities begin at 6:30 pm (VIP reception begins at 6 pm) with live entertainment. Scrumptiously authentic cuisine and signature libations will be served from many of Asheville’s finest restaurants and social lounges. The silent and live auctions showcase works from more than 75 regional artists, including painting, ceramics, wood, glass, handcrafted jewelry, travel experiences, and much more. Participating artists include Hayden Wilson, John Mac Kah, Mark Bettis, Vickey Pinney, Angela Cunningham, The Old Wood Company, and Julyan Davis.

The live auction will be conducted by Andrew Brunk of Brunk Auctions, known for his appearances on Antiques Road Show, and formerly of Christie’s of NYC. Fashion by Ananda Hair Studio will be showcased, and there will be the annual presentation of the OpenDoors 2016 Laureate of the Year Award, the highest honor bestowed by OpenDoors of Asheville. This award recognizes and celebrates individuals within the greater WNC community for outstanding service to help eliminate child poverty.

For more information, please visit www.opendoorsasheville.org.