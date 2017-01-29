From The Health Experts: CBD – The Ins and Outs

| By Mike Rogers and Bill Cheek of Nature’s Vitamins & Herbs |

We get a lot of questions about the cost and use of CBD. The simple answer is that retail cost ranges from $19.99 to $275.00, but obviously we need to explain more.

First of all the price of the CBD depends on several things. One is how much CBD is in the bottle. A bottle that contains 100 mg of CBD sells for $19.99 whereas a bottle that contains 5000 mg is $275.00 and all sorts of prices in between. Also, each manufacturer sets a retail price for their products that all seem to be consistent throughout the industry.

We carry three brands that have about 500 mg in each bottle and they are all around $70.00. The CBD also comes in topical forms that range from $5.99 to $39.99 as well as vape forms that range from $39.99 to $69.99. So, as you can see the prices are all over the place.

How do you decide which one to buy? Well, that is one of the ways we help patients. The amount you might take daily depends on what condition you are dealing with. For example: should you use an internal form (liquid or capsules), a topical form, a vape form, or a combination!

Another factor for choosing the right purchase is the dose you will need to take for your conditions. Because this is so individualized we need to work with each patient.

Because it helps so many conditions, we are more than happy to guide you through the process to help you get the right product and dosing for their situations.

If you are taking any medications we suggest you check with your medical practitioner or pharmacist to see if it is OK to take CBD. Alway check with your doctor before trying any CBD products.

We look forward to talking more with you to answer any questions.

~Mike & Bill

Call the guys at Nature’s Vitamins & Herbs for more information or with your questions: 828-251-0094. Mike Rogers (Doctor of Pharmacy) and Bill Cheek (B.S. Pharmacy)