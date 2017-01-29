All the content from the February 2017 “Talking About Relationships” issue!

FEATURES

February Snippets by JeanAnn Taylor

Remembering Victoria: An Ordinary, Extraordinary Life by Marie Cochran

What Is This Thing Called Love? by Helen Andrews, Ed.D.

Astonishing Riches: Diverse Gifts of Relationships by Janis Gingermountain

Memory Lane by Daphne Ruth Darcy

Identifying Relationship Patterns by Shannon Todd

Condom Couture Fundraiser Event

Rooms Beyond the Walls by Carol Diamond

Kay Cline’s TOPS’® Victory: Part 2 by Mary Ickes

St. Valentine’s Day and Roses by Susanne Kimball

How To Write An Article Without Really Trying by Renée Henning

OpenDoors of Asheville to Host 8th Annual Fundraiser “Art Affair 2017: Urban Canvas”

Come Watch The Sunset With Me by Carolyn Peerman

DEPARTMENTS

Meet Our Advertisers

Dr. Allan Zacher of Mountain Radiance Medical Spa

Opinion

Words from the Editor by Sandi Tomlin-Sutker

CosmiComedy: Time Is On My Side (Yes It Is) by Lavinia Plonka

Funny, Isn’t It? by Jeanne Charters

Brewing Up A Storm

Brianna Craig – Four Generations and One on the Way by Anita Riley

Currency Corner

Streamline Your Financial Life by Dawn Starks

Food For Thought

One-Pan Wonders – A Skillet is All You Need!! by Sandy McCall

Home Space

Get Your House In Order – 6 Ways To Sell Your Home On Your Terms by Peggy Crowe

Minding Her Own Business

Soft Skills Produce Hard, Bottom Line Results! 5 Unlikely Strategies For Business Growth by Meridith Elliott Powell

Getting Organized for your 2016 Tax Return? by Alicia Sisk-Morris, CPA, ME

Speaking of Style

First Lady Fashion by JeanAnn Taylor

To Your Health

Ten Warning Signs of Health: The Relationship of Pieces to the Puzzle of Health by Elizabeth Pavka, PH.D.

From The Health Experts: CBD – The Ins and Outs by Mike Rogers and Bill Cheek of Nature’s Vitamins & Herbs

Words By Women

“Seasons of Letting Go” by Frances Figart

Book Review: “In the Darkroom” by Susan Faludi reviewed by Patricia Furnish