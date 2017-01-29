Come Watch The Sunset With Me

| By Carolyn Peerman |

When was the last time you glowed with pleasure? The real pleasure of watching a sunset with its shimmering hues of gold and orange across the sky is beyond monetary calculation. Take time to enjoy the beauty of nature manifesting itself in summer and winter, morning and evening, day and night, sunshine and storm, woods and fields, rivers and lakes and seas, animals and plants, trees and flowers, along with leaves and fruit. In spring the world comes alive with soft shades of pink and rose in the flowering trees.

“The test of an enjoyment is the remembrance which it leaves behind,” noted Richter. After all, pleasure has three facets: anticipation, realization, and remembrance. Anticipation is the expectation that you have of a coming joy. Realization is the promised appearance of that joy, and remembrance is the lingering reminder of that joy. Sometimes you are even left with a tangible memento.

Why not rank a good talk very high among the pleasures of your existence? It is an admirable tonic, food for both your mind and body. Relations and friends, conversation, books music, poetry, art, exercise and rest all bring pleasure into your life. Perhaps you greatest pleasure rebounds from the gratitude of people that you have helped and the hearts of children that you have made glad.

“I know what pleasure is, for I have done good work,” wrote Robert Louis Stevenson. Do you enjoy your work? If you have found the work that you were designed to do, then you have found an activity that is exhilarating, interesting, and creates in you energy, health, and happiness along with defeating tensions. Enjoyable work gives you an appetite for your meals and lends solidity to your slumber while making you appreciate your holidays. “When mosquitoes work, they bite and then they sing,” is a Malian saying.

What can you learn about pleasure from your family dog? Your dog drops what he is doing and runs to greet family members when they come home. Your dog lets others know when they have invaded his territory. Your dog takes naps and then stretches before rising. Your dog runs, romps, and plays daily. When your dog is happy, he dances around and wags his entire body. When your dog is scolded, he does not pout but runs right back and makes friends. When your dog senses that you are having a bad day, he is silent, sits close to you, and nuzzles you gently. Your dog eats his meals with gusto and concentration. Furthermore, he never pretends to be something that he is not. If he wants something that lies buried, he digs until he finds it. He avoids biting when he knows that a simple growl will do. Moreover, your dog delights in the simple joys of a long walk.

Dear Readers, come watch the sunset with me and bring your dog along.

~Carolyn