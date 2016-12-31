The Real Truth about Detox

| By Dr. LuLu Shimek, ND |

The onset of the New Year brings resolutions, fresh starts, and new health commitments. Now is the perfect time to turn inwards to restore and rejuvenate your body after a hectic 2016. The most common resolution I hear from my patients is, “I am going to do a detox and this time it’s going to stick.” Doing a detox is a fantastic idea, but what is it? How do you know if a detox is safe and right for you, and how do you make the results stick?

First of all, what are we trying to get rid of? That extra slice of chocolate cake you had for dinner? Well, not really. The goal of a detoxification is to rid the body of toxins. A toxin is any medium that adversely modifies or damages the body by causing disease. Toxins come from many sources including: medications, clothing, personal care products, heavy metals, pesticides, mold, hidden infections, herbicides, unfiltered water, plastics, and air pollution. Toxins can also come from inside the body as a byproduct of metabolism. Our cells are surrounded by fat, or phospholipid bilayer, where toxins are stored, and when doing any type of detox program, unless the toxins are freed from this fat layer, the body will hold onto these fat cells for dear life. Hence the problem when trying to do a weight loss program before addressing the underlying toxic cause. These toxins affect not only the physical body but also the emotional, mental, and spiritual bodies. Since we are exposed to a variety of toxins on a daily basis the question is no longer, “am I toxic?“ but “how toxic am I?”

Toxins Wreak Havoc

Why are so many chronic illnesses unexplainable and over-medicated? Toxins are the explanation of the current epidemic of inflammatory-driven chronic disease that is wreaking havoc on the world.

How to get rid of toxins

Our bodies are constantly working to get rid of toxins but to do this the body needs a clear elimination pathway to send the waste out of the body. We do this through the major elimination pathways: liver, intestines, kidneys, lungs, and the skin. So what happens if a system is blocked? Have you ever tried to do a quick detox and just felt awful during and afterwards? Well, that is because the toxins you started to release had nowhere to go. When extreme detox measures are used, such as herbal laxatives, IV chelation, or poor herbal binders, the body becomes depleted of vital nutrients and minerals, making you feel worse not better. A true detox does not happen on a superficial level. It needs to happen on a cellular level to have long lasting results. Without eliminating the source of the toxicity, the individual will never fully recover regardless of changes in diet and lifestyle.

How to know if you are toxic

Do you feel as if you are walking in a haze or swimming in a sea of sludge? Are you experiencing any of these common symptoms?

• Fatigue, joint pain, muscle pain, or headaches

• Skin problems: acne, psoriasis, eczema, or allergies

• Hormone imbalance: PMS, premature menopause, or infertility

• Poor digestion: weight gain, bloating, constipation, or nausea

• Immune dysfunction: severe allergic reactions or chronic infections

• Mood changes: depression and anxiety

• Cognitive problems: reduced memory and brain fog

• Metabolic Changes: obesity, high blood pressure and high cholesterol

Is a Detox safe?

A typical cleanse that encourages the body’s natural processes for filtering and removing waste tends to be gentle and can therefore be tolerated for longer periods of time. A safe cleanse is one that doesn’t make you starve yourself but replenishes and nourishes every cell in the body. Safety means allowing the body to do what it wants to do naturally, with assistance from guided healthy eating, appropriate supplements, and relevant lifestyle modifications. Does it make sense to do a 7 day cleanse for what took 20-30 years to accumulate? I don’t know about you but I sure don’t want my past thirty years of ‘junk’ trying to get out of my system all at once. I usually have my patients do a cleanse for at least 3-4 months, or even longer, depending on their particular needs. Always work with a trained medical provider to help you determine what length of time is right for you.

Toxicity Awareness

Since we all live in a toxic environment on a daily basis, how can we make the healthiest choices for maximum wellness? First of all, a healthy diet and lifestyle create a sturdy foundation for optimal health. Imagine you have created a toxic environment, your ‘house,’ and the foundation existed on only one leg? What are the odds your house would collapse? Pretty high! Here are some recommendations to naturally support your system on a daily basis.

• Eat organic! The body has to work twice as hard to process pesticides and herbicides.

• Avoid ALL sugar. Sugar reduces the ability of the liver to clear toxins out of the body.

• Avoid heating any food in plastic containers. This releases toxic chemicals into your food such as polyethylene terephthalate, benzene, toluene, and xylene.

• Read all ingredients in your personal care products and cleaning supplies. A great website to check the toxic rating on products is the Environmental Working Group, www.ewg.org.

• Avoid fish with high mercury content: Tuna, Marlin, Shark, Chilean bass, Orange Roughy, Swordfish, and Mackerel.

Lifestyle Recommendations:

• Support the liver by adding ¼ to ½ freshly squeezed lemon to a cup of warm water and drink first thing in the morning.

• Support the colon by consuming at least 2-3 servings of veggies per day.

• Support your kidneys by drinking at least half of your body weight (in lbs.) in ounces of pure filtered water per day.

• Support the lungs by doing deep breathing exercises throughout the day.

• Support the muscles and joints by getting moving for at least 30 minutes each day.

• Support the skin by spending at least 20 minutes each day in the sunlight.

• Open up the pores by sweating in a steam or sauna at least 1x per week.

How to make the effects of a detox last?

That really depends on you! Remember that a detox is not just a fad but also a lifestyle choice for optimal health. When starting a guided detox, start slowly and make changes that are long lasting and sustainable so the next time you do a true detox it’s that much easier. Dr. LuLu is offering a Cellular Detox Program starting January 2017; for more information visit www.doclulu.com.

Dr. LuLu Shimek is a Naturopathic Physician practicing in beautiful downtown Asheville. She is a graduate of Bastyr University’s doctoral program in Naturopathic medicine in Seattle, Washington. Dr. LuLu specializes in chronic disease such as Autoimmune disease, Psoriasis, Celiac, Scleroderma, Diabetes, Insomnia, and Chronic fatigue. Dr. LuLu is the solution to your inner pollution!

The contents of this article are for informational purposes only and not intended to substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health provider with any questions regarding a medical condition.