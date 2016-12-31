Taking Control of Your Health in 2017

| By Dr. George Ibrahim |

The start of a new year gives us the opportunity to set new goals and further define who we are or who we plan to become. But, memories of prior failed attempts to regain health or lose weight create a special kind of anxiety around this time of year. You may even be thinking: “If what I did last year didn’t work, how can I possibly be successful this year?”

As the managing doctor at Biltmore Restorative Medicine, a local yet world-renowned anti-aging and restorative medicine practice in Asheville, I want to alleviate some of your anxiety. If you follow the tips below, I can almost guarantee that this year will be different from the last!

Step 1: Optimized Hormones for Optimized Results

It’s a fact people gain weight and lose energy as they age. Most will chalk it up to a “slowing metabolism.” Believe it or not, your metabolism is not your enemy and is not working against you to make you feel heavier or more lethargic! Your metabolism can be your best friend, if you treat it like one!

What you might fail to recognize is that this “slowing of the metabolism” is actually declined hormone levels. Every man and woman loses hormone levels as they age. Men lose at least half of their peak testosterone levels by the age of 50! It’s a gradual and inconspicuous loss. Women lose their hormones very quickly when they hit menopause, also around age 50. Often, we think to ourselves, “that’s just life”. However, I want you to know that you do not have to live with hormone imbalance and the associated weight gain, or any of the typical symptoms of hormone imbalance like hot flashes, moodiness, or irritability.

Because we all need hormones to be at optimal levels to feel vibrant and to make our metabolism work efficiently, I am constantly investigating advancements in Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) for my clients. The results I see after my patients undergo the treatment are incredible. My patients have reported increased energy, mental clarity, and success in losing previously stubborn fat. This therapy has the potential to significantly improve your health and overall quality of life!

Step 2: Paving the Way for Lifestyle Changes with Balanced Hormones

Once my patients feel the effects of Hormone Replacement Therapy and are feeling energized to lose the weight it’s time to get to work. This time, however, the work actually yields results! Though diet and exercise recommendations vary on an individual basis, it is a great rule of thumb to eat whole-food, nutrient-dense meals. To lose weight effectively, you will need to incorporate a wide range of fruits, vegetables, and high-quality proteins, as well as disregard processed and sugar-laden foods. Yes, even those favorite coffee drinks will need to be limited, but based on how great you feel, you won’t need them, anyway! In addition to being conscious of what goes into your body, you also need to engage your body in regular muscle-building activities. Never fear! With optimized hormones, you will have the energy to commit to these activities. Plus, your body will respond so much better to strength and endurance building exercises than it did prior to balancing your hormones! With proper diet, the correct exercise regime, and optimized hormones, you can lose the fat, add the muscle, and start realizing your health goals within a few months.

This year, don’t hit the gym without doing the essential groundwork. If you are middle aged or older, and looking to lose some weight, optimizing your hormones is the place to start! I promise that it can mean the difference between working out in vain and shedding extra weight with ease. 2017 is the year to regain your health; start with your hormones and the rest will follow.

Dr. George Ibrahim is one of the region’s few physicians specifically trained in hormonal balancing. He is board-certified in Urology, and has completed a fellowship in anti-aging and regenerative medicine. He is a graduate of Duke University’s School of Medicine & Davidson College. Dr. Ibrahim has served as an assistant clinical professor of surgery at Duke University and Chief of Urology at the Charles George VA Medical center in Oteen. Dr. Ibrahim has decades of experience in both women’s and men’s health.