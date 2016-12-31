| By Wendy E. Murray |

Most drivers know when you pass another car you must check the rear view mirror to make sure there is plenty of space between you and the car behind, before you change back into the right lane. My driving skills are topnotch. I think I am an EXLENT driver. I pass cars often so I can read their license plate. A simple trip to the grocery store becomes another chance to play my game. It’s called DCODER. The truth is I have an obsession because I’ve played it since my childhood.

It’s my mother’s fault, really. It was 1954, when our family took a road trip to Ft. Myers Beach, Florida. A car trip South would take three long and grueling days to reach my father’s favorite vacation spot. To make the journey go faster, we would play road games. One of the games was called ‘Find the Best License Plate’. The rules of the game went like this. Mom would offer a reward to any child who could find a license plate, which was farthest away from Rochester, New York, our home. I couldn’t find any rattlesnakes or crocs to brag about, so I made it a personal challenge to figure out every state printed on all license plates.

When I won, my reward bought an amazing amount of candy. As an adult, whenever I spy a potential Vanity plate, saliva builds in my mouth; my hands grip the wheel as my eyes fly to the bumper of the car. I am one competitive driver. I liken myself to Lyn St. James, a female racecar driver, who qualified for the Indianapolis 500 and became the first woman to win the Indianapolis 500 Rookie of the Year award. It feeds my soul like gas to an engine. I’m not looking for a simple HIKEIT or HAVNIDEA plate. Even IMDIVA2 doesn’t cut it. It’s madness really. It’s like the well-known childhood game of hide and seek except I’m the only player.

Last summer, we took a two-week road trip to South Dakota. I thought I would be in ‘license plate junkie heaven’. Any excuse to keep driving was my mantra. While driving through the back roads of Iowa, too often, we would be the only cars on the road. We went for miles, without witnessing another vehicle. DEADZONE. I wasn’t sure I would make it to Mobridge, South Dakota, our destination. You might be wondering what spell I’m under. I admit to being mesmerized and although I have never gotten a speeding ticket, I’ve had a few close calls. Last week, I was trying to catch just one more glimpse of the red BMW that flew past me. The male driver seemed determined to own the road. As I sped up to catch up, I was not disappointed.

The owner of PIXELWIZ was GQ material and winked, as he accelerated beyond my view. Made my day! I look forward to the day when the mail brings me a chance to renew my car registration. Now I find myself wide-awake at three in the morning, pondering my very own personalized plate. It seems to take days to decide, whether this is going to be my signature year. But alas, all I ever come up with is NOT2SMART. Yesterday’s winner was 2SPOOK1. The plate was attached to a spanking new black tractor-trailer. I cringe at what may be the contents within. Signage on an SUV that carried a polka-a-dotted canoe atop the roof had AHOYMATY on its bumper. That’s my favorite, sweet and humble. So, let’s all have some JOY4LIF. Go get some PETRL power and BEOFYONDR but watch for RADRGUY. See you on the road, SWTMONKY.

Wendy Murray is retired from a long career in human services. She has been published in Our State magazine, Citizen-Times and Catholic News and Herald newspapers. Her proudest achievement came from Father’s Hall of Fame, where she highlighted her father-daughter relationship, in a family of 12 children. She is currently working on a longer story about her family. Email: elizabeththebrav@gmail.com.