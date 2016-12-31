All the content from the January 2017 “Women Minding Their Own Business” issue!

FEATURES

The Power of She – aSHEville Museum by Heidi Swann

Lilly Focuses on Client Education and Service by Kate Stockman

Kay Cline’s TOPS’® Victory by Mary Ickes

Red Badge of Courage: Memories of the Sexual Revolution by Anonymous

How I Lost 8 Dress Sizes Without Really Dieting by Tammy Taylor

OCDRVIN by Wendy E. Murray

January Snippets

Ruby Cup Changing Menstrual Health in the Developing World

DEPARTMENTS

Meet Our Advertisers

Dawn Starks Has Starks Financial Group on the Move

OrangeTheory Fitness blooms in Asheville!

Opinion

We’ve Got Mail!

Words from the Editor by Sandi Tomlin-Sutker

CosmiComedy: To Your Health! by Lavinia Plonka

Funny, Isn’t It? by Jeanne Charters

Brewing Up A Storm

Ari Sanders – Furthering Community by Anita Riley

Currency Corner

Resolutions for Your Money by Dawn Starks

Common Sense Health

Health… Simply For The Joy Of It! by Maureen McDonnell, RN, Health Editor

Empowering Women

Receiving Care/Dependency – A Work in Progress by Jeanne Crane

Food For Thought

Souper-Duper Winter Soups! by Sandy McCall

Home Space

House Hunting In The Winter? Really??? by Peggy Crowe

Minding Her Own Business

Channeling Your Inner Paul Harvey: 3 Strategies To Ensure You Never Lose On Price by Meridith Elliott Powell

12 Resolutions for Improving Your Employee & Customer Experience by Donna Cutting

Speaking of Style

Finding Your Signature Style by JeanAnn Taylor

To Your Health

Taking Control of Your Health in 2017 by Dr. George Ibrahim

The Real Truth about Detox by Dr. LuLu Shimek, ND

From The Health Experts: What is CBD Oil? by Mike Rogers and Bill Cheek of Nature’s Vitamins & Herbs

Women Making Music

A Trueborn Storyteller – Laura Blackley by Peggy Ratusz

Words By Women

Poetry: Church on the Hill by Nellie Mooney

Book Review: “Aging Strong: Living it Forward and Giving it Back” by Bud Harris, Ph.D reviewed by Melinda Q. Toney, MD