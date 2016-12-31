How I Lost 8 Dress Sizes Without Really Dieting

| By Tammy Taylor |

Three things happened. First, I had children and never lost the pregnancy weight. The doctor said nursing the children would make the weight drop off, but it didn’t. That was the biggest factor. Second, I quit my job to stay home and rear the children, so my lifestyle became more sedentary. And third, I’m a good cook, so I gained 70 pounds over four years and it set up camp – On my hips, mostly.

My closet had changed from outfits that were flattering when I was size 8, before children, to size 24 and clothes that didn’t even try to mask my rolls. My feet hurt in the mornings and I had little energy, which was what finally motivated me to get off the couch and do something about it. I wasn’t alone. Americans have an unsettling trend toward obesity over the past several decades. In fact, women are 34% more obese (and men 28%) than we were in 1960. This means we women now weigh what men did back then (average 160 pounds), and men are carrying extra weight as well. (1)

Does that really matter? Yes. We have increased health issues such as diabetes, heart disease, joint replacements. And that’s just the beginning. We also shoulder increased medical expenses, are dying younger, and just generally feel bad with weight-related diseases like myalgia. 2 Doctors say our bodies were designed to be active, and it makes sense. If you’re a people watcher, you know there are some people who move faster than others. Their joints don’t seem to give them any trouble, and there’s energy in how they walk and move. On the other hand, there are a lot of people who move much slower, and it looks like walking is a chore, or that it hurts them.

I was becoming one of the slow movers, and it bothered me because I’d always been physically active, growing up on a farm. Yet how could I lose weight without costing a fortune or bothering with diet journals and having to attend meetings? I knew there was much more to the problem than what the scale said every morning. I had to change my behavior fundamentally, so I ran an experiment. If I drank more water, ate healthier and exercised a little, surely it would be beneficial, right?

Drinking water made the biggest difference. No more soft drinks, except perhaps the monthly pizza night, and even for that I switched to a diet soda without aspartame, sugar, or caffeine. I discovered that drinking a big glass of water between and before meals curbed my appetite significantly, so I ate less. A side benefit to drinking more water turned out to be clearer skin. I also didn’t need as much lotion for dry skin.

I bought smaller plates and started eating slower. Smaller dishes mean smaller portions. In a few days, my body got used to running on less food. Eating slower is something I still have trouble doing because I’m a busy lady. The stomach doesn’t recognize receiving food immediately. It’s a slow response from beginning the meal to feeling full. By eating slower, you’ll still feed your body what it needs, while keeping the calories down.

I changed what I ate. Lunch at a burger joint contains a whole day’s calories. Everything else I ate that day went straight to my hips. The answer was in what kind of food I ate. I switched to starting every meal with something green and a fresh fruit. I might have a 1-egg omelet with fresh spinach, mushrooms and tomatoes, one slice of ‘diet’ toast, which is basically thin bread. Lunch and dinner changed from starches (corn, mac-n-cheese, bread, peas, etc.) to green veggies being the center of the meal, such as green beans or a salad. I began adding other, colorful vegetables to our mealtime such as squash, beets, asparagus, and carrots. A lot of people embrace vegetarianism. I like meat too much for that. However, I did change from fried methods to baked, grilled, sautéed meats, and I became content. I don’t count calories. It’s just too much trouble. Instead, I eat a lot of raw, colorful foods and keep up with water consumption. It’s a lazy way to diet, I suppose.

Increasing movement was the hardest part, but most beneficial. I am a cheapskate. Instead of joining a gym, I started walking daily, using the treadmill (that someone gave me) during inclement weather. Building up to a 30-60 minute daily walk really melted the pounds and kept them off. When I get lazy about exercise, I gain weight.

If you can find someone to exercise with, you’re more apt to keep it up, because s/he is depending on you. If a walking buddy isn’t really feasible, pick up a paperback (or this magazine) and read it only while on the treadmill. Call a friend to chat, or watch a TV show. Just don’t let exercise get boring or you’ll quit. If you’ve got health issues, you should talk to your doctor before starting any diet or exercise routine. This is common sense.

I slept more. Americans have such busy lifestyles, we often run on less sleep. I was no exception. They say we need eight hours sleep per night. I know my body, and eight (sometimes nine) works well for me. When I get into a habit of sleeping only six hours, I am tired, hungrier, and I quit exercise. Look at your daily schedule. If you aren’t getting enough sleep, maybe it’s time to give up evening television shows and settle down an hour or two earlier to get at least eight hours. I bet you’ll feel better.

Managing my weight isn’t a goal on the bathroom scale. It is a lifestyle. As long as I keep the factors of food, water, exercise, and sleep in check, the weight stays off. I don’t fret about calories. When I’m at a birthday party, I eat the cake and ice cream. When I go out to dinner, I eat whatever I want and refuse to beat myself up about it. The key is the day-to-day routine. As a writer, I tend to spend a lot of time sitting at my desk hammering away on the laptop, which exercises only my fingers and brain. I make myself get up every couple hours and do something else. I take a walk, vacuum the floors (I work from home), or hang laundry on the clothesline. Anything to move my body before going back to work.

Life is about balance and losing weight is a lifestyle. Modify how you eat, drink, exercise and sleep. Stick with it for several months, and then take a look at yourself in the mirror. I bet your old clothes will be baggy because you’re becoming a new woman!

Footnotes

1 www.cdc.gov/nchs/data/nhanes/databriefs/adultweight.pdf

2 www.cdc.gov/healthyweight/effects/index.html

Tammy Taylor is a professional writer who lives in Western North Carolina on a 100-acre family farm with her two children and various farm animals. She feels blessed to still have her parents nearby, as well as her sister and her family.