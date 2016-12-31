House Hunting In The Winter? Really???

| By Peggy Crowe |

My entire life I have heard that the ‘season’ for selling a home is between May and August. This thought process was based on two premises: children wouldn’t have to be uprooted from one school to another and homes look prettier in the summer. Both of those are still true but the facts behind buying and selling homes has changed radically. Even so, the concept is still ingrained in people’s minds.

So what does happen in the winter months? That depends on where the house is located and what the buying climate is like. Remember that while western North Carolina (WNC) does get snow, it’s not that often and it doesn’t stay on the ground for long. The reality is that what we consider winter is more like late fall and early spring for many buyers from colder parts of the country that are here looking to purchase homes.

For the Seller:

Asheville and Hendersonville, in particular, are still showing quick sale turnarounds. Since the number of houses on the market is down from this time last year it continues to remain a seller’s market. If your “competitors,” i.e., other homes, decide to drop out of the market until their yard is prettier then you heighten the exposure of your home immediately because there are fewer to choose from. In a market with fewer choices, buyers may go outside of their comfort zone and distance range to find what they want which just might be your home. Buyers looking in the winter months are not tire-kickers; they are seriously determined to purchase a home.

While your landscaping won’t pop in the winter, you can add potted plants outside the home in strategic locations, such as by the front door. Don’t forget to bring nature inside as well. Adding flowers, other greenery or tasteful faux plants will create a calming space, which beckons people inside. Stick with plants that accent your home’s color palate, but do not overwhelm it.

The winter months bring less direct light, and we can have dreary days. Use this to your advantage: create the feeling of a relaxing Sunday afternoon in front of the fire and make your home feel cozy and relaxing. Another way to make your home stand out is to make sure the house is light-filled. This is the most critical time to bridge the inside and outside. You might have to turn on every light in the house (or maybe even add some for those darker days) for it to feel inviting, but the payoff will be huge. Winter is not the time to be casual about how your house shows to prospective buyers; they will sense if it is welcoming as soon as they step inside the door.

You will want to show off what your yard looks like during the peak growing season. Having photos of what your home looks like when everything is in full bloom is a sure-fire way to help potential buyers get the bigger picture of what they can expect once the temperature rises. Leave these photos with other promotional materials in the home and ask your realtor to add them to the photos for the Multiple Listing Service (MLS). If you have a yard that is especially enticing in warmer weather, make sure those attributes are written up in the details in the MLS. Keep a list of what type of plants normally grow in your yard. Your realtor can add this information as an attachment to the MLS for those who love to love to be surrounded by nature’s bounty.

The biggest concern for many sellers is that the higher the elevation, the higher the chance of bad weather. Keep this in consideration, but don’t get too caught up in it. Let’s be real: the Asheville area isn’t known for snow-laden winters. If a potential buyer can’t get to your house, they probably can’t get to anyone else’s either.

Are there ever times when taking your house off the market makes sense? On rare occasions, there are legitimate reasons to do so. I know a customer who lives in a very remote area and is a “snow bird,” leaving for Florida before Christmas and not returning until spring. Her concern is leaving the home empty with no one around for miles to keep an eye on it. There is only one female homeowner who stays in the area with a lot of acreage and the seller is concerned for her safety.

However, if your home is surrounded year-round by neighbors who can keep an eye on the property, keep it on the market. Logistically, it is not necessary to be physically present in order to sell your home. There are electronic means of completing contracts and even closings so you don’t even have to be local to complete a sale.

And sellers, here is a tidbit that even many realtors don’t realize. The MLS counts Days on Market (DOM) from the first day it is listed. If you take your home off the market for less than 90 days, the clock continues to tick. It will appear your home has been on the market for far longer than it has, making potential buyers question whether the home is “damaged goods.”

In short, barring extenuating circumstances, leaving your home on the market during the winter months gives you a much better chance of selling your property and receiving a higher price.

For Buyers:

Yes, there will be fewer homes on the market and yes, there are still people competing with you for them. But persistence pays off in a number of ways. Be one of the hardy ones. There is much more to Asheville than meets the eye. This is the perfect time to venture off the beaten path to check out other cities, such as Hendersonville, Black Mountain, Weaverville, and Waynesville with their beautiful surroundings. They may seem small at first glance but are worth exploring, as they provide many of the same amenities as Asheville and are easily accessible to downtown.

Excited about the ‘winter views’ written up in the MLS? Now is your chance to see if those accolades stack up. Sometimes, there is only a sliver of view of a mountain in the distance or it could be spectacular. You won’t know until you go there and see it yourself. If you are buying land or a house with acreage you can get a realistic understanding where some tree topping might be just the ticket for an amazing setting.

Winter buyers must be able to see past what the yard currently looks like and visualize what it can be. There are homes with yards that you know are less than handsome even in the best growing season but if you can put on your forward-looking glasses, you might hit the jackpot. Most buyers are unable to visualize this. Use this to your advantage, and negotiate a lower price than you could get when the foliage is at its brightest. During the colder months, it is easier to remove plants or debris. Then, once the seedlings hit the stores, your yard will be ready for planting. If you were so inclined, this would be the perfect time to hire a landscape architect to design your perfect outdoor space.

In short, does winter house hunting make sense? Absolutely! I don’t think you will be disappointed whether you are a buyer or a seller. Call Peggy to find out what the benefits of buying or selling a home during colder weather can do for you.

