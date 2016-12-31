From The Health Experts: What is CBD Oil?

| By Mike Rogers and Bill Cheek of Nature’s Vitamins & Herbs |

Q: What is CBD Oil (cannabidiol) Cannabis?

A: Because of the many questions and the amazing results we have seen with patients using CBD oil over the last year and a half we have are going to devote the next few articles to CBD oil.

First of all, one of the big questions is what is it and is it legal. Yes, CBD oil was legalized in North Carolina in August of 2015—Secondly, CBD oil is an extract of what are called cannabinoids that come from cannabis variety Hemp—it has to contain less the 0.3% THC (the ingredient that gets you high). So, you can think of CBD oil as medical marijuana without the high.

Of course the biggest question is what is it good for. In our experience we have seen it help so many conditions and even weird ones that medicine has no answers for. But, some of the main uses we have seen are Chronic Neuropathic pain, anxiety, sleep, fibromyalgia, migraines, IBS, Crohn’s disease and other inflammatory bowel diseases, Parkinson’s, PTSD, chronic diarrhea, chronic coughs, seizures, arthritis, kicking cigarettes… the list just goes on and on.

So, how could one substance affect so many conditions? It’s because the cannabinoids affect a system in our body called the endocannabinoid system: perhaps the most important physiologic system in our body involved in establishing and maintaining health. Experts believe that its overall function is to maintain homeostasis, which means to get everything to function normally—there are receptors for this system throughout the body.

Another question usually asked us by medical doctors:: are there any studies that showing the benefits of cannabinoids? Yes, plenty. According to a 2013 review published in the British Journal of Clinical Pharmacology, studies have found cannabinoids to possess the following medical properties.

1. Antiemetic: reduces nausea and vomiting

2. Anticonvulsant: suppress seizures

3. Antipsychotic: combats psychosis disorders

4. Anxiolytic/Anti-depressant: combats anxiety and depression

5. Anti-tumor/anti-cancer: combats tumor and cancer cells

6. Anti-oxidant: combats free radicals

7. Anti-inflammatory: combats inflammatory disorders

Next month we will look at how to use the CBD… that is: orally, topically, or vaping.

Again, any questions; come by our store and we will be glad to help. ~ Mike and Bill

Call the guys at Nature’s Vitamins & Herbs for more information or with your questions: 828-251-0094. Mike Rogers (Doctor of Pharmacy) and Bill Cheek (B.S. Pharmacy)