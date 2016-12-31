Food For Thought: Souper-Duper Winter Soups!

At this time of the year, we all expect cold weather, making soup even more appealing! Our fall this year was rather warm, but it’s never too warm for an easy, nutritious soup. Sometimes I put together a quick and hearty soup using leftovers, and that’s one of the reasons I love leftovers. Other times I spend a little more energy, as I see some soups as a ‘meal in a bowl’ with a good balance of ingredients and nutrients! It sure beats anything from a can! And you can often convert vegetarian recipes to suit non-vegetarian palates or serve your soup with a side of meat.

This time of year I also find it pretty appealing to make soup in a slow cooker to smell it as it cooks. Try making Bone Broth to eat alone or add to other recipes.

[Foodie tip: dry chopped fresh cilantro in an uncovered dish in fridge for about a week, then store in an airtight container]

Write to me for an easy slow-cooker Enchilada Soup!!! Since I heat with wood, the wood stove also offers the perfect place for slow cooking a good smelling soup!

Note: 100 grams of garlic will give you close to 150 calories, 33 grams of carbs, and 6.36 grams of protein. Garlic is also rich with Vitamin B1, B2, B3, B6, folate, Vitamin C, calcium, iron, magnesium, manganese, phosphorous, potassium, sodium and zinc. There are many, many claims as to the benefits that garlic might provide. Google “health benefits of eating garlic” or look here for more information.

[Foodie Tip: do you have a gas stove? You can often manually light the stovetop when the power is out – check with the manufacturer for instructions before the power goes out!]

And then there’s this beautiful and nutritious beet soup. It has complex flavors that are very appealing. You will be happy you made this soup!

”Beets are high in immune-boosting vitamin C, fiber, and essential minerals like potassium (essential for healthy nerve and muscle function) and manganese (which is good for your bones, liver, kidneys, and pancreas). Beets also contain the B vitamin folate, which helps reduce the risk of birth defects.” Mercola.com

Write to me and tell me about your souper-duper soups. I love hearing from you!!

