Food For Thought: Souper-Duper Winter Soups!

At this time of the year, we all expect cold weather, making soup even more appealing! Our fall this year was rather warm, but it’s never too warm for an easy, nutritious soup. Sometimes I put together a quick and hearty soup using leftovers, and that’s one of the reasons I love leftovers. Other times I spend a little more energy, as I see some soups as a ‘meal in a bowl’ with a good balance of ingredients and nutrients! It sure beats anything from a can! And you can often convert vegetarian recipes to suit non-vegetarian palates or serve your soup with a side of meat.
This time of year I also find it pretty appealing to make soup in a slow cooker to smell it as it cooks. Try making Bone Broth to eat alone or add to other recipes.
[Foodie tip: dry chopped fresh cilantro in an uncovered dish in fridge for about a week, then store in an airtight container]
Write to me for an easy slow-cooker Enchilada Soup!!! Since I heat with wood, the wood stove also offers the perfect place for slow cooking a good smelling soup!
Note: 100 grams of garlic will give you close to 150 calories, 33 grams of carbs, and 6.36 grams of protein. Garlic is also rich with Vitamin B1, B2, B3, B6, folate, Vitamin C, calcium, iron, magnesium, manganese, phosphorous, potassium, sodium and zinc. There are many, many claims as to the benefits that garlic might provide. Google “health benefits of eating garlic” or look here for more information.
[Foodie Tip: do you have a gas stove? You can often manually light the stovetop when the power is out – check with the manufacturer for instructions before the power goes out!]
And then there’s this beautiful and nutritious beet soup. It has complex flavors that are very appealing. You will be happy you made this soup!
”Beets are high in immune-boosting vitamin C, fiber, and essential minerals like potassium (essential for healthy nerve and muscle function) and manganese (which is good for your bones, liver, kidneys, and pancreas). Beets also contain the B vitamin folate, which helps reduce the risk of birth defects.” Mercola.com
Write to me and tell me about your souper-duper soups. I love hearing from you!!
|
Lemon Chicken Soup
2 T olive oil, divided
1 lb. boneless, skinless chicken thighs cut into 1-inch chunks
Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
3 cloves garlic, minced
1 onion, diced
3 carrots, peeled and diced
2 stalks celery, diced
1/2 tsp dried thyme
5 cups chicken stock
2 bay leaves
3/4 cup black rice or quinoa
1 sprig rosemary
Juice of 1 lemon
2 T chopped fresh parsley leaves
½ cup shiitake mushrooms (opt)
Sauté all veggies in olive oil until tender, add chicken pieces and cook until no longer pink. Add broth and bring to a simmer. Add rice or quinoa and all herbs except parsley. Simmer, covered, until rice or quinoa is tender. Before serving, remove bay leaves, add lemon juice, and stir. Top with parsley and serve.
One of my favorite soups is Cream of Garlic. So few ingredients but a powerhouse bowl of nutrients!
|
Cream of Garlic Soup With Balsamic Reduction
2-3 large garlic bulbs
1/2 tsp Olive Oil (OO)
1 small onion chopped
S&P to taste
1 & 1/2 Cups chicken or vegetable broth
1 Cup coconut cream
1 T Arrowroot
1/8 Cup water
8-12 snap peas
1 almond biscuit, biscotti, or crackers (opt.)
3 T butter, divided
3 T fruited or plain balsamic vinegar
Fresh parsley for garnish
Cut top off garlic bulbs, drizzle with OO and salt. Wrap in parchment paper and bake at 375° until tender. Cool. Squeeze garlic into bowl and smash completely with a fork.
Pour Vinegar into small skillet. Simmer until it’s the consistency of maple syrup. Set aside.
Carefully cut each of the snap peas through center. Heat 1 T of butter and add peas. Cook for a few minutes without turning. Set aside.
Sauté onions in butter, add broth and coconut cream. Stir and simmer. Add garlic, salt and pepper. Mix together water and arrowroot powder thoroughly. Add to soup and simmer and stir until thickened.
Opt: Chop 1 small almond biscuit or biscotti. Heat 1 T of butter until its very hot. Add biscuit or biscotti pieces. Stir until browned. Set aside.
Assemble in each bowl as shown in photo and drizzle with vinegar reduction and top with crumbles if desired.
|
Roasted Beet Soup with Coconut Buttermilk
1 lb beets (3 to 4 med), trimmed, scrubbed and chopped
2 Tbsp coconut oil, divided
1/2 tsp sea salt
1 tsp cumin seeds
1/2 tsp cumin powder
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 large onion, diced
1/2 tsp ground turmeric
1/4 tsp chipotle powder (or to taste)
1 Cup vegetable stock
1 13.5-oz can full-fat coconut milk/cream divided
2 tsp lemon juice
1 tsp honey (Opt)
Fresh parsley and ground Salted Sumac, garnish (opt)
Preheat oven to 400°F.
To make Coconut Buttermilk: Put 1/4 cup of coconut cream in a bowl and whisk in lemon juice. Let mixture sit on the counter in a warm place to become buttermilk while preparing the soup. Before serving, divide buttermilk into two bowls. Add honey to one bowl and stir. Set aside.
Put scrubbed, chopped beets on baking sheet and drizzle with coconut oil; add salt. Roast for 30-40 minutes or until very soft. Remove beets from oven and let rest until they are cool enough to handle.
In a medium saucepan on medium heat, warm remaining coconut oil. Add cumin seeds and lightly toast until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add garlic and onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened. Add turmeric, cumin powder and chipotle powder.
Put beets in food processor with remaining coconut milk and spice mixture. Blend until smooth.
Heat vegetable stock in a saucepan and slowly whisk beet mixture into stock. Reheat soup until hot. Taste for salt and pepper.
Serve soup warm and drizzle with both coconut buttermilk and sweet coconut buttermilk. If using, add a sprinkle of salted sumac and fresh parsley for garnish.
Sandy McCall’s day job is working as the Broker/Owner of Southern Life Realty. When she’s not being the “mad scientist” in the kitchen or loving-up her cat and dogs, she enjoys being the Food Editor for WNC Woman Magazine and volunteering in the community.
Check out Sandy’s Blog at SandysFoodForThought.com
Sandy@SouthernLifeRealty.com | 828.273.9755 | SouthernLifeRealty.com
Your Dream, Our Expertise … Matching People With Property!