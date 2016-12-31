Empowering Women: Receiving Care/Dependency – A Work in Progress

| By Jeanne Crane |

“A person is never too old to serve God, never too old to pray. Though age may stop us from certain physical activities, it need not end our desire to tell others about all we have seen God do in the many years we have lived.” Psalm 71:1 footnote – Life Application Bible

You may recall my proclamation in the August issue: this life is for lessons, and gaining wisdom, as you turn your dilemma into an accomplishment. When you stop learning you stop living. In my 89th year, the lesson before me is how to grow old gracefully, accept my limitations, and protect my independence without creating anxiety for my caregiver. My mission is to grow old with dignity and to maintain intimacy while living within boundaries that satisfy my needs and the needs of my generous care-giving daughter (Lynn).

“As you focus on the other person and her needs, God will communicate your caring attitude, and your words will be natural, loving, and compelling.” – Ephesians 3:7 footnote.

Boundaries: Preserving Your Independence

Setting boundaries is the most important step to take in order to work together to overcome obstacles in relationship. I ask you to recall the verse (September) that sets the stage for prioritizing.

“A general principle: In essentials, unity; in nonessentials, liberty; in everything, love.” – Romans 14:1 (footnote)

The most sensitive issue is power/control: Who holds the power? How do you divide power? When dependency intervenes, a compatible relationship is in jeopardy. Conflict becomes a way of life when expectations are not met. “There is a hierarchy in all relationships and a power struggle. Which is it: Too much closeness and too much hierarchy or too much equality and too much distance? The ‘one up’ person gets to tell the ‘one down’ person what to do. Emotional security is at risk” –Deborah Tanner. At my age I am the most vulnerable to stress. Lynn and I both have strong personalities. My whole life was dedicated to overcoming obstacles, and my daughter is “a chip off the old block.” We are destined to have disagreements.

Writing about it helps me see things from Lynn’s perspective. Deborah Tannen suggests: “Sometimes caring and criticism are found in the same words. Being corrected all the time is wearisome. The daughter feels she’s caring; the mother feels criticized. Daughters want their mothers’ approval so much that even the slightest hint a mother thinks she should have acted differently about something can set a daughter off. Mother-daughter relationships are complex and diverse – control versus being controlling. Age is a factor in determining who has the upper hand. This can be eclipsed when children become adults and the parent needs more help than the children. On the equality end of the control continuum no one is dominant and no undertaking is subordinate, so neither gets to tell the other what to do, but this is an ideal that is rarely achieved.”

Life lessons are learned when daughters and mothers reach an agreement on how power/last word is managed. Moms and daughters can be really close but they’re not the same people. Negotiations are further complicated by inborn personalities. Lynn is a Leo; I am a Libra.

“Libra is born to compromise but only after a proper exploration of all options. Leo is born to avoid compromise at all costs, and can’t see the point in discussing things – after all, the decision has been made. When it comes to Libra and Leo compatibility in a crisis, these two are on different planets to one another. The key to long term Libra and Leo compatibility is for both partners to dig deep and try to understand one another better during the good times” – Astrology Ace.

We have to strike a balance and learn how to disagree without triggering stress and agree to disagree if the issue is not an imperative. According to Astrology, we are fated to learn from those ahead of us on the astrological wheel. As the dependent one I have the most to gain from compromise.

Rules of Conduct:

• When you are bullied into participating in a power play, the moral code of the game is: When power is abused it becomes force and the ego is in control. “Abuse it and lose it.” When your role is in response to force you are dealing with someone else’s ego, and you are infused with your opponent’s forfeited power. You become power-full with an open channel to Divine guidance – this is my most treasured mantra. It centers me and puts my mind at ease when used with my coping exercise from last month: It is important that you portray composure. Center yourself by holding your hands in a prayer position with crossed thumbs. This pose reminds you to relax, sends a message of a tranquil countenance to your antagonist, and stress is deflected rather than absorbed. You will remain in your power.

• I must be mind-full that when pressures are on I have to make allowances for the fact that while my major concern is peace of mind, my caregiver has total responsibility for our homes and other demands on her time. When Lynn is on overload I must factor that into the decision of when to bite the bullet.

• As a recipient of care my role is secondary. “Don’t bite the hand that feeds you.” I need to relinquish power unless it conflicts with my ability to maintain independence – where my ability is in line with the task.

• Free yourself from the grip of emotions. My nervous system is more responsive as I age. When over stimulated it triggers a headache. When emotions escalate, negotiations must be delayed until cooler heads prevail.

• “Be content with slow progress… the correct attitude is always a humble acceptance of the situation as it is… we relinquish any anger, uneasiness or disappointment about the length of time required to accomplish things.” –Carol Anthony

• “Stick to the present: Moms and daughters tend to have an old argument that runs like a broken record in the background… avoid bringing up old gripes from the past.” – Cohen-Sandler

• Delay is imperative when you are ready to deal with the grievance and your partner needs more time. I have also discovered that arguments occur when we are both sensitized because of health issues or other concerns of the day.

Age-Ing and Protecting Your Independence

Zalman Schacter was a role model for finding fulfillment in the final stage of life. He was growing older, and fears about death and infirmity were haunting him, so he embarked on a mission to get to the bottom of his fears. His inspirational guide, “From Age-Ing to Sage-Ing: A Revolutionary Approach to Growing Older” inspired me to live with purpose and make a difference. I wanted my candle to burn brightly to the very end.

Zalman proposes a model for aging that reflects: wisdom, serenity, balanced judgment… older adults need a model that enables them to become spiritually radiant, physically vital and socially responsible. They need a model that enables them to complete their life journey, harvest the wisdom of their years, and transmit a legacy to future generations. An elder is a person who is still growing, still a learner, still with potential, and whose life continues to have promise for and connection to the future. An elder is still in pursuit of happiness and pleasure… elderhood as a wisdom keeper is a time for unparalleled inner growth. When we enter old age our spirits will be questing instead of resting. Our consciousness will grow rather that slow into doddering decline… by formatting more of the brain we can counteract the ravages of brain cell deterioration… as elder’s strength begins to wane, they begin to cultivate inner power.

Carl Jung believed: Spirituality should take precedence in later life when physical energy wanes… having a spiritual goal that points beyond worldly existence makes for psychological health. Experiential learning is the only worthwhile kind.

I would like to close my formula for aging with Joseph Campbell’s wisdom: The problem in middle life, when the body has reached its climax of power and begins to decline, is not to identify yourself with the body – which is falling away – but with the consciousness which is a vehicle. This body is a vehicle of consciousness, and if you can identify with the consciousness you can watch this body go like an old car. Gradually the whole body drops off, and consciousness rejoins consciousness and you are no longer in this particular environment.

Readers Corner

This is the last article of my memoir series. If you have concerns you would like me to explore, email jeannecranenc@gmail.com. I will submit a guest column addressing your unease. If you are interested in my spin on the how to remain balanced in the face of a country that is divided by differing beliefs and priorities, drop me a line or email editor@wncwoman.com.